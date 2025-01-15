India's navy launches submarine, warships to guard against China's presence in Indian Ocean

India's navy has launched a submarine, a destroyer and a frigate built at a state-run shipyard
INS Nilgiri, left, along with Submarine Vaghsheer, right, and INS Surat during their commissioning ceremony at a naval dockyard in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

INS Nilgiri, left, along with Submarine Vaghsheer, right, and INS Surat during their commissioning ceremony at a naval dockyard in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
By RAFIQ MAQBOOL and ASHOK SHARMA – Associated Press
Updated Jan 15, 2025
MUMBAI, India (AP) — India's navy on Wednesday simultaneously launched a submarine, a destroyer and a frigate built at a state-run shipyard, underscoring the importance of protecting the Indian Ocean region through which 95% of the country's trade moves amid a strong Chinese presence.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Atlantic Ocean’s importance has shifted to the Indian Ocean region, which is becoming a center of international power rivalry.

“India is giving the biggest importance to making its navy powerful to protect its interests,” he said.

“The commissioning of three major naval combatants marks a significant leap forward in realizing India’s vision of becoming a global leader in defense manufacturing and maritime security,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while commissioning the vessels at the state-run Mazagon dockyard in Mumbai.

The situation in the Indian Ocean region is challenging with the Chinese navy, India’s main rival, growing exponentially, said Rahul Bedi, a defense analyst.

Bedi said that the INS Vagsheer submarine, the sixth among a French license-built Kalvari (Scorpene)-class conventional diesel-electric submarines, is aimed at replacing aging Indian underwater platforms and plugging serious capability gaps in existing ones. India now has a total of 16 submarines.

The P75 Scorpene submarine project represents India’s growing expertise in submarine construction in collaboration with the Naval Group of France, Bedi said.

India’s defense ministry is expected to conclude a deal for three additional Scorpene submarines to be built in India during Modi’s likely visit to Paris next month to attend the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

However, the first of these boats, according to the Indian navy, is only likely to be commissioned by 2031.

India commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier in 2022 to counter regional rival China’s much more extensive and growing fleet and expand its indigenous shipbuilding capabilities.

The INS Vikrant, whose name is a Sanskrit word for “powerful” or “courageous,” is India’s second operational aircraft carrier. It joins the Soviet-era INS Vikramaditya, which India purchased from Russia in 2004 to defend the Indian Ocean and Bay of Bengal.

___

Ashok Sharma reported from New Delhi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the commissioning ceremony of INS Surat at a naval dockyard in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indian naval officers walk with their family members after the commissioning of INS Nilgiri at a naval dockyard in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks on the deck after the commissioning of INS Surat at a naval dockyard in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indian naval officers takes pictures after the commissioning ceremony of a submarine, a destroyer and a frigate built at a state-run shipyard in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the commissioning ceremony of a submarine, a destroyer and a frigate built at a state-run shipyard in Mumbai,, India, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets after the commissioning of INS Surat at a naval dockyard in Mumbai,, India, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he arrives for the commissioning ceremony of a submarine, a destroyer and a frigate built at a state-run shipyard in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets after the commissioning of INS Surat at a naval dockyard in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets after the commissioning of INS Surat at a naval dockyard in Mumbai,, India, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

From right to left, India's Navy Chief Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, are seen on the deck of submarine Vaghsheer during its commissioning ceremony at a naval dockyard in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

From right to left, India's Navy Chief Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, are seen on the deck of INS Nilgiri during during its commissioning ceremony at a naval dockyard in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Indian navy personnel display their skills during Naval Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

