India's military chief, 12 others killed in helicopter crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Rawat contributed greatly to modernizing the country’s armed forces. "His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional,” Modi said.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said Rawat "served the country with exceptional courage and diligence.”

The air force said an inquiry has been ordered into the accident.

Rawat, 63, was the most senior official in the Indian military and the first chief of defense staff, a position created by the government in 2019. He was also an adviser to the Defense Ministry and handles coordination and integration of the combat capabilities of the armed forces.

Rawat previously served as chief of army staff.

Caption People try to contain the fire after an army helicopter carrying India's Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu state, India, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Bangalore New Photos via AP)