Indians send struggling reliever Karinchak to minors

Araúz was recalled Friday after Boston placed two players on the COVID-19 list. Araúz fouled off two bunt attempts before driving a 3-2 pitch well over the wall in right field.

Karinchak is 7-4 with a 4.14 ERA and has struggled since Major League Baseball cracked down on pitchers using sticky substances.

“I can’t speak for James and specifically what he feels,” Indians pitching coach Carl Willis said. “I don’t know exactly how he’s gone about things in terms of that throughout the season."

“I was say this. Sticky stuff, generally speaking, if it didn’t make a difference, they wouldn’t have made it illegal. But in his specific case, that’s something that you’d have to ask him because I’m not really privy or allowed to be in terms of everything he may have done or may not have done,” he said.

