Indians not allowing headdresses, painted faces at games

The Indians said earlier this year that they are changing their name for the first time since 1915, joining a nationwide movement to ban racist symbols and slogans. The name change will not take effect until the 2022 season at the earliest.

In December, owner Paul Dolan told The Associated Press that the team's new name "will not be a name that has Native American themes or connotations to it.”

Cleveland’s move to change its name followed a similar decision by the NFL’s Washington Football Team, previously known as the Redskins.

