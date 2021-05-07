Indians catcher Roberto Pérez has finger surgery, out months

Graham did surgery on Pérez’s broken right thumb almost exactly five years ago. Pérez missed two months after that procedure.

Pérez’s loss is a big blow to the Indians, who entered Friday night's series opener against Cincinnati leading the AL Central after winning nine of 11. The 32-year-old is one of baseball's best defensive catchers and handles the Indians' strong pitching staff.

Austin Hedges will get the bulk of starts while Pérez is sidelined with Rene Rivera serving as his backup. Rivera had three hits in his first start for Cleveland on Thursday as the Indians completed their first four-game sweep in Kansas City since 1960.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Francona said. "I think it’s easy to say well, René had three hits yesterday, why don’t you play him today? But that was his first game that he’s actually caught nine innings. So, we don’t want to overdo him either.

"So, we’ll try to use good judgement. My guess is you’ll see Hedges catch more, maybe not quite as much as Roberto was.”

Pérez's batting average dropped nearly 100 points after he got hurt. Francona said he could tell Pérez was pulling off pitches he would normally swing at, and the injury clearly bothered him when he had to make hard throws to bases.

Pérez worked hard on his body this past offseason, dropping 25 pounds. He was slowed by a shoulder injury last season, but came to training camp in great shape.

He's batting just .131 with three homers and nine RBIs in 19 games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cleveland Indians closing pitcher James Karinchak right, celebrates with catcher Roberto Perez left, after defeating the Chicago White Sox 2-0 in ten innings of a baseball game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Credit: Paul Beaty Credit: Paul Beaty