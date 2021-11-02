Indians begin removing scripted name from stadium scoreboard

The team already has removed other signage inside and outside the downtown ballpark. The team's official name switch is expected to take place in a few weeks, when Guardians merchandise will go on sale.
The changeover hit a snag last week when a roller derby team known since 2013 as the Cleveland Guardians sued the baseball team in federal court, alleging the switch infringes on its trademark.
In a statement, the Indians said they don't believe there is a conflict between the parties and they remain confident in their position to move forward with the name change.
Workers begin to remove the Cleveland Indians sign from above the scoreboard at Progressive Field, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Cleveland. Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland's Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
FILE - On the centerfield scoreboard at Progressive Feld during the second inning of a baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and the Kansas City Royals, a message congratulates Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis for winning the fan vote to earn the spot on the cover of the Madden NFL '12 video game, in Cleveland on Wednesday, April 27, 2011. The Indians began removing the team's scripted logo atop the giant scoreboard at Progressive Field on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, as they transition their name to Guardians.(AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)
FILE - The Indians sign hangs at Progressive Field before the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Cleveland. The Indians began removing the team's scripted logo atop the giant scoreboard at Progressive Field on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, as they transition their name to Guardians. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
