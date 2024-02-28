Indiana-Wisconsin game delayed after fire alarm prompts arena evacuation

The men’s basketball game between Indiana and Wisconsin was delayed midway through the second half on Tuesday night after a fire alarm went off in Assembly Hall, prompting the arena to be evacuated

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
4 minutes ago
X

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana-Wisconsin men’s basketball game was delayed midway through the second half on Tuesday night after a fire alarm went off in Assembly Hall, prompting the arena to be evacuated.

The alarm sounded 25 seconds after John Blackwell made back-to-back layups for Wisconsin, tying the game at 54 with 10:06 remaining.

Fans began filing back into Assembly Hall after about 20 minutes, and play resumed after a five-minute warmup.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

In Other News
1
Alabama IVF patients describe heartbreak, anger after ruling
2
Shooting stuns indigenous whaling village on Alaska's desolate North...
3
Cheers to being crooked again. Quirky English pub bulldozed after a...
4
Rapidly expanding wildfires in the Texas Panhandle prompt evacuations
5
The killing of a Georgia nursing student is now at the center of the US...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top