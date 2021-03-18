Indiana man charged with killing 4 after stimulus argument

Malik Halfacre, 25, faces four counts of murder, one count each of attempted murder, armed robbery, auto theft and other charges in Saturday's killings, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said at a news conference.

Halfacre allegedly shot his girlfriend, critically wounding her, and fatally shot four others inside a home where officers found the bodies of Anthony Johnson, 35, Dequan Moore, 23, Tomeeka Brown, 44, and 7-year-old Eve Moore.