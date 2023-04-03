'Indiana Jones' to premiere at Cannes with tribute to Ford

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the fifth film in the Harrison Ford adventure series, will make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18, festival organizers announced Monday. Cannes will also pay a tribute to Ford for his career.

The premiere of “Dial of Destiny,” directed by James Mangold, comes 15 years after 2008's “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" premiered at the French festival. “Dial of Destiny,” billed as the final chapter in the franchise, will open in U.S. theaters June 28.