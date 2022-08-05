springfield-news-sun logo
X

Indiana funeral set for congresswoman killed in crash

FILE - In this July 19, 2018, photo, Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Walorski's office says that she was killed Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in a car accident. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - In this July 19, 2018, photo, Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Walorski's office says that she was killed Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in a car accident. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Nation & World
28 minutes ago
The funeral for Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski will be held next week in her home state of Indiana, where she and three other people were killed in a head-on highway collision

GRANGER, Ind. (AP) — The funeral for Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski will be held next week in her home state of Indiana, where she and three other people were killed in a head-on highway collision.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Granger Community Church, Palmer Funeral Homes said on its website. A visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from noon until 7 p.m.

Walorski, who was 58, was in an SUV with two members of her staff on Wednesday when it crossed the median of a northern Indiana highway for unknown reasons and collided with an oncoming vehicle near the town of Wakarusa, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said.

Walorski, her 27-year-old staffer Zachery Potts of Mishawaka, who was driving, and her 28-year-old communications director, Emma Thomson of Washington, D.C., all died, as did the woman who was driving the vehicle struck by their SUV.

Potts was Walorski’s district director and the Republican chairman for northern Indiana’s St. Joseph County.

Walorski, 58, was first elected to represent northern Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012 and was seeking reelection this year to a sixth term in the solidly Republican district. Walorski was among the House Republicans who voted against certifying the Arizona and Pennsylvania electoral votes for President Joe Biden following the Capitol insurrection.

Combined ShapeCaption
Indiana House lawmakers bow their heads Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Indianapolis, while Republican Rep. Timothy Wesco, left, honors GOP U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died Wednesday, Aug. 3, in a car crash in her northern Indiana district. Wesco now represents the district Walorski served during her six years in the state's Legislature. (AP Photo/Arleigh Rodgers)

Credit: Arleigh Rodgers

Indiana House lawmakers bow their heads Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Indianapolis, while Republican Rep. Timothy Wesco, left, honors GOP U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died Wednesday, Aug. 3, in a car crash in her northern Indiana district. Wesco now represents the district Walorski served during her six years in the state's Legislature. (AP Photo/Arleigh Rodgers)

Credit: Arleigh Rodgers

Combined ShapeCaption
Indiana House lawmakers bow their heads Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Indianapolis, while Republican Rep. Timothy Wesco, left, honors GOP U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died Wednesday, Aug. 3, in a car crash in her northern Indiana district. Wesco now represents the district Walorski served during her six years in the state's Legislature. (AP Photo/Arleigh Rodgers)

Credit: Arleigh Rodgers

Credit: Arleigh Rodgers

Combined ShapeCaption
State Road 19 in Elkhart County south of Wakarusa, Ind. is seen where U.S. Rep Jackie Walorski, R-2nd District, and three others were killed in a car crash on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. (Chloe Trofatter/South Bend Tribune via AP)

Credit: Chloe Trofatter

State Road 19 in Elkhart County south of Wakarusa, Ind. is seen where U.S. Rep Jackie Walorski, R-2nd District, and three others were killed in a car crash on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. (Chloe Trofatter/South Bend Tribune via AP)

Credit: Chloe Trofatter

Combined ShapeCaption
State Road 19 in Elkhart County south of Wakarusa, Ind. is seen where U.S. Rep Jackie Walorski, R-2nd District, and three others were killed in a car crash on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. (Chloe Trofatter/South Bend Tribune via AP)

Credit: Chloe Trofatter

Credit: Chloe Trofatter

Combined ShapeCaption
Indiana GOP House Speaker Todd Huston, back left, bows his head while Republican Rep. Timothy Wesco, far right, honors Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. Walorski died Wednesday, Aug. 3, in a car crash in her northern Indiana district. Wesco now represents the district Walorski served during her six years in the state's Legislature. (AP Photo/Arleigh Rodgers)

Credit: Arleigh Rodgers

Indiana GOP House Speaker Todd Huston, back left, bows his head while Republican Rep. Timothy Wesco, far right, honors Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. Walorski died Wednesday, Aug. 3, in a car crash in her northern Indiana district. Wesco now represents the district Walorski served during her six years in the state's Legislature. (AP Photo/Arleigh Rodgers)

Credit: Arleigh Rodgers

Combined ShapeCaption
Indiana GOP House Speaker Todd Huston, back left, bows his head while Republican Rep. Timothy Wesco, far right, honors Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. Walorski died Wednesday, Aug. 3, in a car crash in her northern Indiana district. Wesco now represents the district Walorski served during her six years in the state's Legislature. (AP Photo/Arleigh Rodgers)

Credit: Arleigh Rodgers

Credit: Arleigh Rodgers

In Other News
1
Man held in killing at Vegas Strip resort has prison history
2
Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 10, including senior militant
3
7 adults, 3 kids dead in house fire; criminal probe underway
4
Arsenal opens EPL with 2-0 win at Crystal Palace
5
Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top