Indian-Swiss tycoon could owe $137 million in back taxes

In revelations brought to light Wednesday in Swiss media, the Federal Tribunal in Lausanne on Aug. 17 upheld a decision to freeze assets belonging to Prakash Hinduja in connection with a much larger tax debt to local authorities than he had originally claimed between 2008 and 2017.

French-language daily 24 Heures said the wrongdoing came to light after an investigation by Geneva prosecutors opened three years ago over alleged human trafficking and usury involving workers at the Geneva villa where Hinduja and his family have lived.