Indian Health Service steps up COVID, other vaccine push

Christensen said in a posted announcement that she had directed all care sites in the system "to respond to this important call to action to increase vaccine coverage and protect against vaccine preventable illnesses in tribal communities."

“Every patient at every encounter will be offered every recommended vaccine when appropriate.” she wrote. “IHS will exempt encounters in which a vaccine would not be appropriate such as when someone has a moderate or severe acute illness.”

Christensen told the agency’s staff in an additional message that she was encouraging everyone to get an updated COVID-19 and flu shots as winter approaches.

“We can work together to protect our friends, relatives, elders and our communities as we gather across the country for the holiday season,” she said.

The Indian Health Service is the health care system for federally recognized American Indian and Alaska Natives in the United States.