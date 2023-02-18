India welcomes 12 cheetahs from South Africa

An aircraft carrying the cheetahs landed at Gwalior Air Force base, the Press Trust of India news agency reported. The cats will then be flown in helicopters to Kuno National Park in India's Madhya Pradesh state, where they will be released into quarantine enclosures.

In January, India said it planned to import 12 cats annually for the next eight to 10 years as part of an agreement signed by the two African countries.