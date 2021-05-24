India virus death toll passes 300,000, 3rd highest in world

Average daily deaths and cases have slightly decreased in the past few weeks and the government on Sunday said it is conducting the highest number of COVID-19 tests, with more than 2.1 million samples tested in the previous 24 hours.

Megacities such as Mumbai and New Delhi, the worst affected by the latest surge, are also experiencing signs of improvement in recent days. But the virus isn’t finished with India by any means and there are some early indications that it has already taken a ghastly toll in the country’s vast rural areas where a majority of the people live and where health care is limited.

In recent weeks, hundreds of bodies have washed up on the banks of the Ganges River in Uttar Pradesh state. Many others have been found buried in shallow graves along its sandy banks. It has prompted concerns that they’re the remains of COVID-19 victims.

India’s vaccination drive has also slowed recently, and many states say they don’t have enough vaccines to administer.

The world’s largest vaccine-producing nation has fully vaccinated just over 41.6 million people, or only 3.8% of its nearly 1.4 billion population.

A worker tries to clear water after heavy rains flooded the premises of a COVID-19 hospital being set up at Ghaziabad, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 23, 2021. The hospital is not functional yet.

An Indian health worker in protective suit takes the swab of a village woman to test for COVID-19 in Burha Mayong village, Morigaon district of Assam, India, Saturday, May 22, 2021.