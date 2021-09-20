India to resume exports of coronavirus vaccines in October

Mansukh Mandaviya said the surplus vaccines will be used to fulfill India's "commitment towards the world for the collective fight against COVID-19,” but vaccinating Indians will remain the government's "topmost priority.”

India was expected to be a key supplier for the world and for the U.N.-backed initiative aimed at vaccine equity known as COVAX. It began exporting doses in January but stopped after being hit by a massive wave of cases. The halt in exports left many developing countries without adequate supplies.