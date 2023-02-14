X
Dark Mode Toggle

India tax officials search BBC offices weeks after Modi doc

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By KRUTIKA PATHI, Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago
Officials from India’s Income Tax department began conducting searches Tuesday at the BBC’s offices in the capital, New Delhi, three of the broadcaster’s staff members told the Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Officials from India’s Income Tax department began conducting searches Tuesday at the BBC’s offices in the capital, New Delhi, three of the broadcaster’s staff members told the Associated Press.

The search comes weeks after the British broadcaster released a controversial documentary that examined Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's role during 2002 anti-Muslim riots.

Teams from the tax department surveyed the BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices, the Press Trust of India news agency reported, quoting officials who were not identified.

India banned the two-part documentary “India: The Modi Question” last month and authorities scrambled to halt screenings of the program and restrict clips of it on social media in a move that critics and political opponents decried as an assault on press freedom.

India’s Foreign Ministry called the documentary a “propaganda piece designed to push a particularly discredited narrative” that lacked objectivity.”

The BBC in a statement had said the documentary was “rigorously researched” and involved a wide range of voices and opinions.

“We offered the Indian Government a right to reply to the matters raised in the series — it declined to respond,” the statement said.

In Other News
1
Love blossoms in Serbia between Ukrainian, Russian 'enemies'
2
Amid quake's devastation, parallel rescue bid targets pets
3
Rescuers find more alive in Turkey on 8th day after quake
4
3 people killed at Michigan State University; gunman dead
5
Some Ukrainian soldiers freeze sperm amid war with Russia
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top