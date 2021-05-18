India scours sea after barge sinks, 2nd adrift after cyclone

In Maharashtra, six people were killed Monday but the state's capital, Mumbai, was largely spared from any major damage even as heavy rains pounded the city’s coastline and high winds whipped its skyscrapers. Over the weekend, the cyclone had killed six people in Kerala, Karnataka and Goa states as it moved along the western coast.

The cyclone has weakened, but the India Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainfall for many parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra in the coming days.

Ahead of the cyclone, about 150,000 people were evacuated from low-lying areas in Maharashtra and Gujarat states. S.N. Pradhan, director of India’s National Disaster Response Force, said social distancing norms were being followed in evacuation shelters and rescue teams were clearing debris from affected areas.

Both states, already among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, had scrambled disaster response teams, fearing the storm could endanger India’s fight against the coronavirus, with supply lines cut, roads destroyed and lockdown measures slowing relief work.

Tropical cyclones are less common in the Arabian Sea than on India’s east coast and usually form later in the year. But experts say changing climate patterns have caused them to become more intense, rather than more frequent.

In May 2020, nearly 100 people died after Cyclone Amphan, the most powerful storm to hit eastern India in more than a decade, ravaged the region.

___

This version has corrected that the barges were working for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and are not owned by them.

This photograph provided by Indian navy shows, one of the people rescued by the navy from the Arabian sea being brought for medical attention at naval air station INS Shikra in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Indian navy is working to rescue crew members from a sunken barge and a second cargo vessel that was adrift Tuesday off the coast of Mumbai after Cyclone Tauktae, struck the western coast. (Indian Navy via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This photograph provided by Indian navy shows, one of the men rescued by the navy from the Arabian sea being brought for medical attention at naval air station INS Shikra in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Indian navy is working to rescue crew members from a sunken barge and a second cargo vessel that was adrift Tuesday off the coast of Mumbai after Cyclone Tauktae, struck the western coast. (Indian Navy via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This photograph provided by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel a tree that feel down amid heavy rain and winds at Mahuva town in Bhavnagar District, in Gujarat state, India, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Cyclone Tauktae that emerged in the Arabian Sea made landfall on India's western coast on Monday, hours after authorities evacuated hundreds of thousands of people and suspended COVID-19 vaccinations in one state. (National Disaster Response Force via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited