India recalls ambassador from Canada in growing dispute over assassination of Sikh activist

India says it is recalling its ambassador and other diplomats from Canada, hours after it rejected a Canadian notification that the ambassador was a “person of interest” in the assassination of a Sikh activist last year
Canada's Deputy High Commissioner to India Stewart Wheeler, left, leaves after meeting with officials at the Indian government's Ministry of External Affairs, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo)
Updated 22 minutes ago
NEW DELHI (AP) — India said Monday it is recalling its ambassador and other diplomats from Canada, hours after it rejected a Canadian notification that the ambassador was a “person of interest” in the assassination of a Sikh activist last year.

India's foreign ministry said in a statement that it had also summoned the top Canadian diplomat in New Delhi and told him that “the baseless targeting" of the Indian high commissioner, or ambassador, and other diplomats and officials in Canada "was completely unacceptable.”

“We have no faith in the current Canadian Government’s commitment to ensure their security,” it said. “Therefore, the Government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials.”

In September last year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there were credible allegations that the Indian government had links to the assassination in that country of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India rejected the accusation as absurd.

In Ottawa, messages left for Canada’s foreign ministry, foreign minister and the prime minister’s office seeking comment were not immediately returned.

