India recalls ambassador from Canada in growing dispute over assassination of Sikh activist

NEW DELHI (AP) — India said Monday it is recalling its ambassador and other diplomats from Canada, hours after it rejected a Canadian notification that the ambassador was a “person of interest” in the assassination of a Sikh activist last year.

India's foreign ministry said in a statement that it had also summoned the top Canadian diplomat in New Delhi and told him that “the baseless targeting" of the Indian high commissioner, or ambassador, and other diplomats and officials in Canada "was completely unacceptable.”