Cups, straws, spoons: India starts small on plastic ban

This isn't the first time that India has considered a plastic ban. But previous iterations have focused on specific regions, resulting in varying degrees of success. A nationwide ban that includes not just the use of plastic, but also its production or importation was a "definite boost," said Satyarupa Shekhar, the Asia-Pacific coordinator of the advocacy group Break Free from Plastic.

Most plastic isn't recycled globally and millions of tons pollute the world's oceans, impact wildlife and turn up in drinking water. Scientists are still trying to assess the risks posed by the tiny bits of broken-down plastic, known as microplastics. In 2020, over 4.1 million metric tons (4.5 million U.S. tons) of plastic waste was generated in India, according to its federal pollution watchdog.

The creaky waste management system in the country's burgeoning cities and villages means that much of this waste isn't recycled and ends up polluting the environment. Nearly 13 million metric tons (14 million U.S. tons) of plastic waste was either littered or not recycled by the South Asian nation in 2019 — the highest in the world, according to Our World in Data.

Making plastic releases earth-warming greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and India is home to factories that make over 243,000 metric tons (268,000 U.S. tons) of disposable plastic each year. This means that reducing the manufacture and consequent waste of plastic is crucial for India to meet its target of reducing the intensity of emissions in economic activity by 45% in eight years.

A recent study identified over 8,000 chemical additives used for plastic processing, some of which are a thousand times more potent as greenhouse gases than carbon dioxide. Products like single-use packaging, plastic resins, foamed plastic insulation, bottles and containers, among many others, add to global greenhouse emissions.

Most plastic cannot be recycled, only downgraded, and it's often incinerated or used as fuel in waste-to-energy plants, sometimes known as chemical recycling. While plastics are worth three to four times as much for fuel than as scrap, these recycling processes release more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, adding to the greenhouse effect.

“Given the magnitude of the plastic crisis, this is too little. And it’s too little both in its scope as well as the coverage,” said Shekhar.

Ravi Agarwal, the director of Toxics Link, a New Delhi-based advocacy group that focuses on waste management, added that the ban was “a good beginning,” but its success will depend on how well it is implemented. The actual enforcement of the law will be in the hands of individual states and city municipal bodies.

India said that the banned items were identified while keeping in mind the availability of alternatives: bamboo spoons, plantain trays, wooden ice-cream sticks. But in the days leading up to the ban, many vendors said that they were confused.

Moti Rahman, 40, is a vegetable vendor in New Delhi. Customers at his cart carefully picked out fresh summer produce Tuesday before he tipped them into a plastic bag. Rahman said that he agrees with the ban, but added that if plastic bags are stopped without a readily available and equally cost-effective replacement, his business will be impacted.

“After all, plastic is used in everything,” he said.

Combined Shape Caption A visitor looks at earbuds and a toothbrush made of bamboo at an event to create awareness about eco-friendly products in New Delhi, India, Friday, July 1, 2022. India banned some single-use or disposable plastic products Friday as part of a federal plan to phase out the ubiquitous material in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Combined Shape Caption A roadside cotton candy vendor drinks water from a plastic pouch as he waits for customers at a weekly market in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. India banned some single-use or disposable plastic products Friday as a part of a longer federal plan to phase out the ubiquitous material in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Combined Shape Caption A roadside vendor packs onions in plastic bags as women shop at a weekly market in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. India banned some single-use or disposable plastic products Friday as a part of a longer federal plan to phase out the ubiquitous material in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Combined Shape Caption Schoolgirls look at items which are an alternate to plastic at an event to create awareness about eco-friendly products in New Delhi, India, Friday, July 1, 2022. India banned some single-use or disposable plastic products Friday as part of a federal plan to phase out the ubiquitous material in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Combined Shape Caption A man carrying his tiffin box in a single use plastic cover walks through a street in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, June 30, 2022. India banned some single-use or disposable plastic products Friday as a part of a longer federal plan to phase out the ubiquitous material in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Combined Shape Caption A girl hold a plastic glass as she prepares to drink Shaved ice at Juhu beach in Mumbai, India, Thursday, June 30, 2022. India banned some single-use or disposable plastic products Friday as a part of a longer federal plan to phase out the ubiquitous material in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Combined Shape Caption A woman checks out bags made of cloth and jute at an event to create awareness about eco-friendly products in New Delhi, India, Friday, July 1, 2022. India banned some single-use or disposable plastic products Friday as part of a federal plan to phase out the ubiquitous material in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Combined Shape Caption Cotton candies wrapped in plastic cover are displayed to woo customers at a weekly market in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. India banned some single-use or disposable plastic products Friday as a part of a longer federal plan to phase out the ubiquitous material in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Combined Shape Caption A commercial truck transports rolls of plastic used in packing in New Delhi, India, Thursday, June 30, 2022. India banned some single-use or disposable plastic products Friday as part of a federal plan to phase out the ubiquitous material in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people. Thousands of other plastic products, like bottles for water or soda or bags of chips, aren't covered by the ban. But the federal government has set targets for manufacturers to be responsible for recycling or disposing of them after their use. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Combined Shape Caption Shoppers drink juice in plastic glasses as they take a break at a weekly market in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. India banned some single-use or disposable plastic products Friday as a part of a longer federal plan to phase out the ubiquitous material in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Combined Shape Caption A vendor puts tomatoes in a single use plastic cover at a wholesale vegetable market in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, June 30, 2022. India banned some single-use or disposable plastic products Friday as a part of a longer federal plan to phase out the ubiquitous material in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Combined Shape Caption A schoolgirl looks at items which are an alternate to plastic at an event to create awareness about eco-friendly products in New Delhi, India, Friday, July 1, 2022. India banned some single-use or disposable plastic products Friday as part of a federal plan to phase out the ubiquitous material in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Combined Shape Caption A visitor makes enquiries about eco-friendly cutlery items at an event to create awareness about eco-friendly products in New Delhi, India, Friday, July 1, 2022. India banned some single-use or disposable plastic products Friday as part of a federal plan to phase out the ubiquitous material in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Combined Shape Caption People visit a stall at an event to create awareness about eco-friendly products in New Delhi, India, Friday, July 1, 2022. India banned some single-use or disposable plastic products Friday as part of a federal plan to phase out the ubiquitous material in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)