Independent radio station in Cambodia shut on order of PM

The Information Ministry said Monday that VoD’s license was being revoked “because it has seriously violated the ethics of professional journalism and did not make a correction according to the press law, affecting the honor and prestige of the government”

Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch, said the Cambodian government "has never liked VoD’s reporting, and given Prime Minister Hun Sen’s authoritarian attitude towards independent media, it’s likely VoD have been living on borrowed time for a while.”

“But that’s no excuse for this outrageous and ridiculous order to shut them down based on the silliest of rationales about who signed a government document to give aid to Turkey. This flimsy and absurd decision barely masks the government’s real intent to further suppress media freedom.”

He said that historically, Hun Sen and his party usually crack down hard on any independent voices ahead of a national election. “Going after VoD is a good indication that scheduled July 23 poll will be neither free nor fair.”

Hun Sen had ordered VoD to cease operating at 10 a.m. Monday, and the station’s personnel were at their desks when representatives from Phnom Penh City Hall and the Information Ministry arrived to serve the order. The road outside was closed in an evident effort to quash any street protests.

However, there were no confrontations because VoD said they would honor the license revocation. Hun Sen had advised the authorities to just inform the station when the deadline arrived and not take any further action.

After the authorities left, other reporters trooped to the VoD office to hear staff express their disappointment.

“I could not imagine that the prime minister would shut down the voice of the people like this,” said a tearful reporter, Khan Leakhena. “VoD only went directly to report on people who had land disputes, but then it was manipulated to look as if we are from the opposition.”

A VoD spokesperson, Sothoeuth Ith, said after receiving the closure order, “So for now, we will stay silent, we will not continue our broadcast.”

“Maybe hopefully this is not the end of everything,” he told journalists. In what appeared to refer to the possibility that Hun Sen might eventually restore VoD’s license, he said: “We will try our best to work with all relevant stakeholders and hopefully a solution can be realized.”

