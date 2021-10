Independence leader: Wall won't stop Western Sahara fight

“There will be neither peace, nor stability, nor a just and lasting solution to the Moroccan-Saharawi conflict unless the U.N. Security Council assumes its responsibilities in responding frankly and firmly to the aggressive and expansionist practices of the Moroccan occupying power,” Ghali said in a speech to hundreds of Saharawis at the Dajla refugee camp in Algeria’s southern Tindouf province.

Hostilities have remained at a relatively small scale, although Polisario officials told The Associated Press that at least 8 of their fighters have died in combat or retreating from attacks launched on Moroccan army positions along the wall.

But the conflict could escalate and destabilize the entire North Africa region, Ghali said.

“The war is already raging on the ground. And its dangers and repercussions on the region cannot be avoided if the United Nations continues to manage the crisis instead of solving it,” Ghali said.

Algeria has sheltered Saharawi refugees since Morocco annexed their homeland. But now the Saharawi who did not flee have become a minority in the Moroccan-controlled part of Western Sahara, due to policies that encourage Moroccan settlers to come live there.

With a heavy security entail, Ghali was in Dajla to mark the day of Saharawi unity, which remembers the date when major senior Saharawi tribal leaders and former members of Spain’s colonial administration backed the Polisario’s struggle for an independent state.

In their constant search for allies, both Morocco and the Polisario have sought to win diplomatic battles in the U.N. and with other stakeholders. The Biden administration has not carried out actions to make effective on the ground the recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty that Trump announced in a tweet at the end of his mandate.

Meanwhile in Europe, a top European Union court recently sided with the Polisario in recognizing that Morocco should not be considered the legitimate party for the bloc to sign fishing and agricultural agreements with pertaining to Western Sahara.

In his speech Tuesday, Ghali accused “countries, companies or others” doing business with Morocco in the disputed territory of supporting “an illegal, aggressive and expansionist operation, and the theft and looting of the wealth of an oppressed and defenseless people.”

Ghali was hospitalized in Spain in April, a move that the Spanish government tried to keep secret but that angered the Moroccan government in Rabat. Shortly after the news came out, over 10,000 Moroccans flooded across the Spanish border, triggering a humanitarian crisis that sent relations between Madrid and Rabat to a decades-long low.

Caption Saharaui refugees attend a rally prior their National Unity Day in the Bujador refugee camp, Algeria, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption Brahim Ghali, head of the Polisario Front and the self-declared Sahrawi Democratic Arab Republic, center, attends a National Unity Day event in the Dajla refugee camp, Algeria, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption Brahim Ghali, head of the Polisario Front and the self-declared Sahrawi Democratic Arab Republic, center, attends a National Unity Day event in the Dajla refugee camp, Algiers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption Soldiers from the Polisario Front pack after a National Unity Day event in the Dajla refugee camp, Algeria, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption Soldiers from the Polisario Front pack after a National Unity Day event in the Dajla refugee camp, Algeria, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption Brahim Ghali, head of the Polisario Front and the self-declared Sahrawi Democratic Arab Republic, center, attends a National Unity Day event in the Dajla refugee camp, Algeria, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption A Polisario Front military orchestra perform during a National Unity Day event in the Dajla refugee camp, Algeria, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption Saharaui refugees jump into a pickup after attending a National Unity Day event in the Dajla refugee camp, Algeria, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue