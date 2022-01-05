Inaugural winners announced for Silvers-Dudley writing award

The awards are named for the late Robert Silvers, the longtime editor of the New York Review of Books, and for his partner, the late Lady Grace Dudley. Prize money totals $135,000 for the honors, announced Wednesday by the Robert B. Silvers Foundation, with individual awards ranging from $10,000 to $30,000.

“These prizes richly reward a kind of writing that has long been under-recognized in the economy of literary prize-giving — long-form criticism, the intellectual essay, and arts writing — along with the penetrating journalism that Bob nurtured at the New York Review," the author and foundation director Daniel Mendelsohn said in a statement.