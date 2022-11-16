In 'zero-COVID' China, 1 case locks down Peking University

Lockdowns elsewhere have sparked scattered protests. Earlier this week, videos posted online showed crowds pulling down barriers in the southern city of Guangzhou in a densely built area that is home to migrant workers in the clothing industry.

Guangzhou, an industrial export hub near Hong Kong, reported more than 6,000 new cases in what is the nation's largest ongoing outbreak. The pandemic led the Badminton World Federation to move next month's HSBC World Tour Finals from Guangzhou to Bangkok, the federation announced this week.

Other cities with major outbreaks include Chongqing in the southwest, Zhengzhou in Henan province and Hohhot, the capital of the Inner Mongolia region in the north.

In Zhengzhou late last month, workers fled their dormitories at a sprawling iPhone factory, some climbing over fences to get out. Apple subsequently warned that customers would face delays in deliveries of iPhone14 Pro models.

Chinese officials and state media have stressed that the government is fine-tuning but not abandoning what it calls a "dynamic" zero-COVID policy, after rumors of an easing sparked a stock market rally earlier this month.

___

Associated Press photographer Ng Han Guan in Beijing and news assistant Caroline Chen in Guangzhou, China, contributed.

Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein