In Wood they trust: Giants turn to ex-Dodger in NLDS Game 3

The Giants need to win one of the next two games in LA to force the series back to San Francisco for a fifth and deciding game. They won 4-0 in Game 1 and the Dodgers' bats came alive in Game 2 to produce a 9-2 victory.

Wood was the obvious choice with so much on the line. He's come up big for the Giants following a loss, with the team going 12-1.

“He’s just pitched really well for us and in particular he’s pitched well for us late, so that’s the main consideration,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “He’s one of our best three pitchers right now.”

Wood also has the benefit of experience and comfort in Dodger Stadium. He spent four seasons with the Dodgers, coming of age as a starting pitcher in their rotation after being drafted by the Atlanta Braves.

He was an All-Star in 2017, when he began the season in the bullpen and became a starter when Rich Hill got injured. Wood became the first Dodgers pitcher to start a season 10-0 since Don Newcombe in 1955. He started one game in both the NL Championship Series and World Series that year and then came back and pitched two innings of shutout relief in Game 7. The Dodgers lost to the Houston Astros, whose cheating scandal was later revealed.

