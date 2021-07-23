In venue fit for head of state, Japan PM seeks Pfizer doses

Japan has signed with Pfizer to receive 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by June, and additional 70 million between July and September.

About 23% of its population of more than 126 million has been fully vaccinated, a number that has picked up since May but is still far short of where Japan’s government had hoped to be before the Olympics. Younger people are largely unvaccinated.

Suga asked Burla to push forward a delivery of 20 million doses planned for around October, Kyodo News reported, quoting unidentified officials.

Burla, who has Greek and Jewish background, thanked Suga for the warm hospitality and wished Japan a successful Olympics. Their meeting came the day after Olympic organizers dismissed the opening ceremony director over a joke he made about the Holocaust.

Japan has weathered the pandemic better than many other countries, logging about 853,000 cases and 15,100 deaths since the pandemic began. But infections have been surging, with Tokyo itself hitting a six-month high of 1,979 daily cases on Thursday.

Spectators are banned from all venues in the Tokyo area, with limited audiences allowed at a few outlying sites, in a step taken to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus. But Suga’s government has been criticized for what some say is prioritizing the Olympics over the nation’s health.

FILE - In this July 12, 2021, file commuters wearing face masks walk in a passageway during a rush hour at Shinagawa Station in Tokyo. Tokyo recorded 1,979 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, hitting a new six-month high one day before the Olympics are to begin amid growing worry about the worsening infections during the games. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko