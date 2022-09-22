In Ukraine's retaken battlefields, soldiers recover bodies

“They would be hoping that he was captured, and this is the worst,” Shum said. Once the bodies’ identities are verified through DNA tests, “a difficult and hard procedure will take place,” he added: notifying the family the body has been found, and all hope of their loved one again walking through the front door is lost.

During the retrieval mission on Monday, Shum’s team photographed the site for evidence and unpacked body bags as soldiers checked the surroundings, and the bodies themselves, for booby-traps and mines. One of the dead soldiers had a hand grenade on him — he never had time to use it as the Russians closed in.

After the search for explosives was finished, a soldier went through the pockets of the dead men’s uniforms for identity cards and personal belongings, placing them in plastic bags before the decomposing bodies were lifted into body bags.

The task was performed matter-of-factly, quietly, gently. The body bags were zipped up, numbered and carried along a muddy track to a waiting truck.

The battle here occurred in June, and it was as ferocious as it was bloody. It included close-quarters combat as well as the use of tanks and artillery, said 1st Lt. Mykyta Sydorenko, a 24-year-old commander of an anti-tank unit who participated in the fight and was now back to help collect the remains of his fellow soldiers.

In all, the Ukrainians had four positions in the area, and were determined to hold them. The Russian troops attacked and captured four Ukrainian soldiers, and the Ukrainians launched a rescue bid. An all-day battle ensued, Sydorenko said. Ukrainian reinforcements came in, but the Russians just kept coming.

“They were coming like ants, I just don’t know how to describe it in another way,” he said.

The losses were heavy on both sides. Sydorenko said at least 16 Russian soldiers were killed, with the Russians using artillery to keep the Ukrainians at bay while they collected their dead and wounded.

Of the Ukrainians, all six holding one position were captured, he said, and all eight holding another were wounded. Of the roughly 17 or 18 men at Sydorenko's position, three were killed and two were wounded.

He’s not sure what happened to the six men holding the fourth position. The area where the bodies of the four men were found was an evacuation point set up for the wounded, he said.

Eventually, faced with the Russian onslaught, the surviving Ukrainians, Sydorenko among them, were forced to retreat through a minefield and a swamp.

Returning to where he lost his comrades wasn’t easy for the young officer. It is “unpleasant, frankly,” he said. “There are not many good memories from this place.”

Nearby, a Russian tank lay burned, its tracks blown off its wheels, a blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag now fluttering atop it. A few days earlier, Shum’s men found the remains of a Russian soldier inside, which they collected and delivered to the Kharkiv morgue.

With the chilly autumn wind swaying the weeds and withered sunflowers growing wild in the fallow fields, Shum and his men continued their search. There was another Ukrainian soldier’s body by the side of the track, and nearby, the remains of another who appeared to have been run over by the now-disabled tank.

Further up a hill, a destroyed armored vehicle and a car, scattered boxes of ammunition and pieces of equipment were testament to the ferocity of the fight. Inside the armored vehicle was the body of another soldier.

The same procedure was repeated, and the body was lifted through the vehicle’s broken window. The soldier lifting the body’s feet gagged, but waited until his task was completed before heading for the bushes.

In all, Shum and his men collected seven Ukrainian soldiers’ bodies and found the hand of a Russian soldier among discarded Russian body armor and backpacks. All the remains were taken to the Kharkiv morgue.

Soon, the notification of the families will begin.

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian national guard servicemen carry a bag containing the body of a Ukrainian soldier in an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. This region of rolling fields and woodland near the Russian border was the site of fierce battles for months during the summer. Only now, after Ukrainian forces retook the area and pushed Russian troops back across the border in a blistering counteroffensive, has the collection of bodies that lie scattered across the battlefield been possible. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian national guard servicemen carry a bag containing the body of a Ukrainian soldier in an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. This region of rolling fields and woodland near the Russian border was the site of fierce battles for months during the summer. Only now, after Ukrainian forces retook the area and pushed Russian troops back across the border in a blistering counteroffensive, has the collection of bodies that lie scattered across the battlefield been possible. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian national guard servicemen place the body of a Ukrainian soldier in a bag at an area where three other bodies were lying on the ground, near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The four soldiers lie in the grass, sleeping bags and cans of food, some opened, others still sealed, scattered around them. Beneath the trees, their cars stand smashed and torn by shrapnel. The men have been dead for months. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian national guard servicemen place the body of a Ukrainian soldier in a bag at an area where three other bodies were lying on the ground, near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The four soldiers lie in the grass, sleeping bags and cans of food, some opened, others still sealed, scattered around them. Beneath the trees, their cars stand smashed and torn by shrapnel. The men have been dead for months. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian national guard serviceman stands atop a destroyed Russian tank in an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. This region of rolling fields and woodland near the Russian border was the site of fierce battles for months during the summer. Only now, after Ukrainian forces retook the area and pushed Russian troops back across the border in a blistering counteroffensive, has the collection of bodies that lie scattered across the battlefield been possible. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian national guard serviceman stands atop a destroyed Russian tank in an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. This region of rolling fields and woodland near the Russian border was the site of fierce battles for months during the summer. Only now, after Ukrainian forces retook the area and pushed Russian troops back across the border in a blistering counteroffensive, has the collection of bodies that lie scattered across the battlefield been possible. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian national guard serviceman checks for unexploded devices during an operation to rescue bodies of Ukrainian soldiers in an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Once the deminers have finished, a soldier goes through the pockets of the dead men's uniforms for identity cards and personal belongings, placing them carefully in a separate plastic bag before the decomposing bodies are lifted into the body bags. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian national guard serviceman checks for unexploded devices during an operation to rescue bodies of Ukrainian soldiers in an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Once the deminers have finished, a soldier goes through the pockets of the dead men's uniforms for identity cards and personal belongings, placing them carefully in a separate plastic bag before the decomposing bodies are lifted into the body bags. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian serviceman looks for booby traps as he checks the site where a body of a Ukrainian soldier was found inside an armored vehicle in an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian serviceman looks for booby traps as he checks the site where a body of a Ukrainian soldier was found inside an armored vehicle in an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen walk across a field during an operation to rescue bodies of Ukrainian soldiers in an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. This region of rolling fields and woodland near the Russian border was the site of fierce battles for months during the summer. Only now, after Ukrainian forces retook the area and pushed Russian troops back across the border in a blistering counteroffensive, has the collection of bodies that lie scattered across the battlefield been possible. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen walk across a field during an operation to rescue bodies of Ukrainian soldiers in an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. This region of rolling fields and woodland near the Russian border was the site of fierce battles for months during the summer. Only now, after Ukrainian forces retook the area and pushed Russian troops back across the border in a blistering counteroffensive, has the collection of bodies that lie scattered across the battlefield been possible. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption A flack jacket is seen at the site where the bodies of four Ukrainian soldiers were found lying on the ground near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The four soldiers lie in the grass, sleeping bags and cans of food, some opened, others still sealed, scattered around them. Beneath the trees, their cars stand smashed and torn by shrapnel. The men have been dead for months. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption A flack jacket is seen at the site where the bodies of four Ukrainian soldiers were found lying on the ground near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The four soldiers lie in the grass, sleeping bags and cans of food, some opened, others still sealed, scattered around them. Beneath the trees, their cars stand smashed and torn by shrapnel. The men have been dead for months. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen check the site where a body of a Ukrainian soldier was found inside an armored vehicle in an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. This region of rolling fields and woodland near the Russian border was the site of fierce battles for months during the summer. Only now, after Ukrainian forces retook the area and pushed Russian troops back across the border in a blistering counteroffensive, has the collection of bodies that lie scattered across the battlefield been possible. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen check the site where a body of a Ukrainian soldier was found inside an armored vehicle in an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. This region of rolling fields and woodland near the Russian border was the site of fierce battles for months during the summer. Only now, after Ukrainian forces retook the area and pushed Russian troops back across the border in a blistering counteroffensive, has the collection of bodies that lie scattered across the battlefield been possible. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian national guard servicemen place the body of a Ukrainian soldier in a bag at an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Only now, after Ukrainian forces retook the area and pushed Russian troops back across the border in a blistering counteroffensive, has the collection of bodies that lie scattered across the battlefield been possible. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian national guard servicemen place the body of a Ukrainian soldier in a bag at an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Only now, after Ukrainian forces retook the area and pushed Russian troops back across the border in a blistering counteroffensive, has the collection of bodies that lie scattered across the battlefield been possible. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian national guard servicemen walk on a field during an operation to rescue bodies of Ukrainian soldiers in an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian national guard servicemen walk on a field during an operation to rescue bodies of Ukrainian soldiers in an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian national guard servicemen stand next to bags containing the bodies of seven Ukrainian soldiers recovered from an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Only now, after Ukrainian forces retook the area and pushed Russian troops back across the border in a blistering counteroffensive, has the collection of bodies that lie scattered across the battlefield been possible. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian national guard servicemen stand next to bags containing the bodies of seven Ukrainian soldiers recovered from an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Only now, after Ukrainian forces retook the area and pushed Russian troops back across the border in a blistering counteroffensive, has the collection of bodies that lie scattered across the battlefield been possible. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian national guard serviceman washes his hands next to the body of a Ukrainian soldier in an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Only now, after Ukrainian forces retook the area and pushed Russian troops back across the border in a blistering counteroffensive, has the collection of bodies that lie scattered across the battlefield been possible. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian national guard serviceman washes his hands next to the body of a Ukrainian soldier in an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Only now, after Ukrainian forces retook the area and pushed Russian troops back across the border in a blistering counteroffensive, has the collection of bodies that lie scattered across the battlefield been possible. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa