In Ukraine, rebuilding starts with neighbors' help

“We dragged what we could to the basement. Five bombs ‒ one, two, three, four, five ‒ exploded in the field behind us,” Meta said while standing in what used to be the living room of her destroyed home. She keeps a burned exercise bike and a religious icon of St. Nicholas as reminders of life before the war.

Ukraine's authorities said last month that the country had suffered more than $100 billion ‒ equivalent to two-thirds of its 2020 gross domestic product ‒ in infrastructure damage alone but estimate that the reconstruction effort could cost more than seven times that amount.

Officials are appealing to Western countries to tap frozen Russian assets on top of what they are willing to donate to help pay for the bill.

Container homes from Poland are being set up near Novoselivka, a village filled with orchards, sunflower patches, and back gardens with chickens, outside the historic northern city of Chernihiv. But the scale of the damage has prompted scores of local initiatives.

"In many other countries, if your home is destroyed, you might put up a ‘For Sale’ sign and move to another town. It’s not like that here,” said Andriy Galyuga, a local volunteer organizer. “People are very attached to where they are from and they don’t want to leave.”

Galyuga’s organization, Bomozhemo, is in contact with similar initiatives that have sprung up all around the Ukrainian capital.

At one smashed home, Galyuga bounds up a broken stairwell to direct a 25-member crew of volunteers loading salvaged cinder blocks onto a slide and determinedly prying off construction material with pickaxes and crowbars.

Children and retired women help the effort watched by the worried home owner, Zhanna Dynaeva, who makes food for the workers, many of whom have also lost their homes.

The gaunt-looking Dynaeva, is staying with a friend, but visits her home daily to maintain an immaculate garden. She carries trays of drinks and sandwiches on the day the volunteers came to visit.

“I am so grateful to them. People around me have helped so much,” she said. As she gives an account of her escape from the bombardment, Dynaeva bursts into tears and is hugged by her homeless neighbor, Metla.

“I’m hoping I can stay on my property, maybe in a makeshift home to start,” Dynaeva says. “I don’t know what will happen to us. Winter will be here soon. I just worry all the time.”

___

Evgeniy Maloletka and Susie Blann contributed to this report.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

___

Follow Derek Gatopoulos at https://twitter.com/dgatopoulos and Vasilisa Stepanenko at https://twitter.com/VasilisaUKR

Combined Shape Caption Volunteers clear rubbish on the second floor of Zhanna and Serhiy Dynaeva's house which was destroyed by Russian bombardment, in the village of Novoselivka, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Residents in many heavily-damaged areas in Ukraine have set up their own initiatives to rebuild homes before the winter as international organizations rush aid to Ukraine to help with the reconstruction effort. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Volunteers clear rubbish on the second floor of Zhanna and Serhiy Dynaeva's house which was destroyed by Russian bombardment, in the village of Novoselivka, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Residents in many heavily-damaged areas in Ukraine have set up their own initiatives to rebuild homes before the winter as international organizations rush aid to Ukraine to help with the reconstruction effort. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Volunteers clear rubble on the second floor of Zhanna and Serhiy Dynaeva's house which was destroyed by Russian bombardment, in the village of Novoselivka, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Residents in many heavily-damaged areas in Ukraine have set up their own initiatives to rebuild homes before the winter as international organizations rush aid to Ukraine to help with the reconstruction effort. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Volunteers clear rubble on the second floor of Zhanna and Serhiy Dynaeva's house which was destroyed by Russian bombardment, in the village of Novoselivka, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Residents in many heavily-damaged areas in Ukraine have set up their own initiatives to rebuild homes before the winter as international organizations rush aid to Ukraine to help with the reconstruction effort. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Volunteers clear rubble on the ground floor of Zhanna and Serhiy Dynaeva's house which was destroyed by Russian bombardment, in the village of Novoselivka, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Residents in many heavily-damaged areas in Ukraine have set up their own initiatives to rebuild homes before the winter as international organizations rush aid to Ukraine to help with the reconstruction effort. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Volunteers clear rubble on the ground floor of Zhanna and Serhiy Dynaeva's house which was destroyed by Russian bombardment, in the village of Novoselivka, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Residents in many heavily-damaged areas in Ukraine have set up their own initiatives to rebuild homes before the winter as international organizations rush aid to Ukraine to help with the reconstruction effort. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption A volunteer hauls a carts with rubbish during clearing Zhanna and Serhiy Dynaeva's house which was destroyed by Russian bombardment, in the village of Novoselivka, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Residents in many heavily-damaged areas in Ukraine have set up their own initiatives to rebuild homes before the winter as international organizations rush aid to Ukraine to help with the reconstruction effort. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption A volunteer hauls a carts with rubbish during clearing Zhanna and Serhiy Dynaeva's house which was destroyed by Russian bombardment, in the village of Novoselivka, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Residents in many heavily-damaged areas in Ukraine have set up their own initiatives to rebuild homes before the winter as international organizations rush aid to Ukraine to help with the reconstruction effort. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Volunteers clear rubbish on the ground floor of Zhanna and Serhiy Dynaeva's house which was destroyed by Russian bombardment, in the village of Novoselivka, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Residents in many heavily-damaged areas in Ukraine have set up their own initiatives to rebuild homes before the winter as international organizations rush aid to Ukraine to help with the reconstruction effort. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Volunteers clear rubbish on the ground floor of Zhanna and Serhiy Dynaeva's house which was destroyed by Russian bombardment, in the village of Novoselivka, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Residents in many heavily-damaged areas in Ukraine have set up their own initiatives to rebuild homes before the winter as international organizations rush aid to Ukraine to help with the reconstruction effort. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Maria Metla stands in front of her house which was destroyed by Russian bombardment, in the village of Novoselivka, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Residents in many heavily-damaged areas in Ukraine have set up their own initiatives to rebuild homes before the winter as international organizations rush aid to Ukraine to help with the reconstruction effort. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Maria Metla stands in front of her house which was destroyed by Russian bombardment, in the village of Novoselivka, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Residents in many heavily-damaged areas in Ukraine have set up their own initiatives to rebuild homes before the winter as international organizations rush aid to Ukraine to help with the reconstruction effort. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Volunteers clear rubble on the second floor of Zhanna and Serhiy Dynaeva's house which was destroyed by Russian bombardment, in the village of Novoselivka, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Residents in many heavily-damaged areas in Ukraine have set up their own initiatives to rebuild homes before the winter as international organizations rush aid to Ukraine to help with the reconstruction effort. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Volunteers clear rubble on the second floor of Zhanna and Serhiy Dynaeva's house which was destroyed by Russian bombardment, in the village of Novoselivka, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Residents in many heavily-damaged areas in Ukraine have set up their own initiatives to rebuild homes before the winter as international organizations rush aid to Ukraine to help with the reconstruction effort. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Danyk Rak, 12, clears rubble on the second floor of Zhanna and Serhiy Dynaeva's house which was destroyed by Russian bombardment, in the village of Novoselivka, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Residents in many heavily-damaged areas in Ukraine have set up their own initiatives to rebuild homes before the winter as international organizations rush aid to Ukraine to help with the reconstruction effort. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Danyk Rak, 12, clears rubble on the second floor of Zhanna and Serhiy Dynaeva's house which was destroyed by Russian bombardment, in the village of Novoselivka, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Residents in many heavily-damaged areas in Ukraine have set up their own initiatives to rebuild homes before the winter as international organizations rush aid to Ukraine to help with the reconstruction effort. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Volunteers pose for a group photo in front of of Zhanna and Serhiy Dynaeva's house which was destroyed by Russian bombardment, in the village of Novoselivka, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Residents in many heavily-damaged areas in Ukraine have set up their own initiatives to rebuild homes before the winter as international organizations rush aid to Ukraine to help with the reconstruction effort. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Volunteers pose for a group photo in front of of Zhanna and Serhiy Dynaeva's house which was destroyed by Russian bombardment, in the village of Novoselivka, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Residents in many heavily-damaged areas in Ukraine have set up their own initiatives to rebuild homes before the winter as international organizations rush aid to Ukraine to help with the reconstruction effort. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Zhanna Dynaeva stands inside her house which was destroyed by Russian bombardment, in the village of Novoselivka, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Residents in many heavily-damaged areas in Ukraine have set up their own initiatives to rebuild homes before the winter as international organizations rush aid to Ukraine to help with the reconstruction effort. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Zhanna Dynaeva stands inside her house which was destroyed by Russian bombardment, in the village of Novoselivka, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Residents in many heavily-damaged areas in Ukraine have set up their own initiatives to rebuild homes before the winter as international organizations rush aid to Ukraine to help with the reconstruction effort. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Zhanna Dynaeva stands inside her house which was destroyed by Russian bombardment, in the village of Novoselivka, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Residents in many heavily-damaged areas in Ukraine have set up their own initiatives to rebuild homes before the winter as international organizations rush aid to Ukraine to help with the reconstruction effort. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Zhanna Dynaeva stands inside her house which was destroyed by Russian bombardment, in the village of Novoselivka, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Residents in many heavily-damaged areas in Ukraine have set up their own initiatives to rebuild homes before the winter as international organizations rush aid to Ukraine to help with the reconstruction effort. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka