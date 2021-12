In storm's aftermath, Kentucky residents struggle with loss

“All I could do is sit there and hold their head up," he said. "I never experienced nothing like this.”

In Mayfield, heaps of debris from destroyed buildings and shredded trees covered the ground. Twisted metal sheeting, downed power lines and wrecked vehicles lined the streets. Windows and roofs were blown off the buildings that were still standing.

Bob Waldridge, pastor of Yahweh Baptist Church, loaded chairs, pews and sound equipment from the damaged 100-year-old church building into a trailer. He arrived at the church to find water everywhere.

“The wind came through, and everything that was in the foyer ended up in the back of the church," he said. “And it blew the back wall of the church out, and it took the roof off the church.”

He said church members intend to have a prayer service Sunday, and several other local churches had reached out to offer their space. One family that attends church was in their home when it was leveled by the storm, and two members of that family were flown by helicopter to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, he said.

“It’s just a building, but I’m more worried about the people. There are a lot of folks that are hurt right now," he said.

Graves County Circuit Judge Kevin Bishop, who lives just outside Mayfield, said his family rode out the storm in a bathroom.

"We hunkered down with as many pillows and blankets over everybody’s heads and prayed,” he said.

His home suffered minor damage, but the storm tore off the roof of the courthouse where he works. He said it will take a while for Mayfield to recover.

“We’re strong, we’ll work together, but it’s going to be a long time,” he said.

Courtney Saxton, 38, and five of her children got into a bathtub to try to stay safe when the twister struck. When she emerged, the roof of her Mayfield home was gone. Saxton’s family sought shelter Saturday night at the St. Jerome Parish Hall in nearby Fancy Farm.

Her kids, ranging in age from 3 to 13, were adjusting to their new surroundings. A TV played kids’ movies and a table was arrayed with coloring books, crayons and games. The children were not injured, but she recalled their terror.

“They were scared, screaming, crying,” she said. “It was awful. I was trying to calm them down, but the whole time I’m praying. I knew that God would see us through.”

Her husband, Mark, was working at the candle factory and got trapped under debris for hours before he was rescued. He had cuts and scrapes but was otherwise OK.

“He was calling us hollering and screaming and crying because he was stuck,” she said. “It was scary for me because I’m thinking, ‘Oh my God, is he going to make it? So I prayed with him over the phone, too. I just kept talking to him, kept telling him that God will work it out, be strong, don’t give up, keep fighting.”

Caption Buildings are demolished in downtown Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after a tornado traveled through the region Friday night. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Caption Buildings are demolished in downtown Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after a tornado traveled through the region Friday night. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Credit: Ryan C. Hermens

Caption A car wrecked by a tornado sits on top of another car in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Caption A car wrecked by a tornado sits on top of another car in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Caption Luke Schockley moves debris from a tornado inside his parent in-law's house in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Caption Luke Schockley moves debris from a tornado inside his parent in-law's house in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Caption A car sits in the debris caused by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Caption A car sits in the debris caused by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Caption Buildings are demolished in downtown Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after a tornado traveled through the region Friday night. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Caption Buildings are demolished in downtown Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after a tornado traveled through the region Friday night. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Credit: Ryan C. Hermens

Caption Luke Schockley moves debris from a tornado inside his parent in-law's house in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Caption Luke Schockley moves debris from a tornado inside his parent in-law's house in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Caption Randy Fathdruckner, right, cuts off tree branches from a fallen tree caused by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Storms swept through Bowling Green, Kentucky, near the Tennessee border, tearing roofs off homes and flinging debris into roadways. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Caption Randy Fathdruckner, right, cuts off tree branches from a fallen tree caused by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Storms swept through Bowling Green, Kentucky, near the Tennessee border, tearing roofs off homes and flinging debris into roadways. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Caption A car sits flipped over by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Caption A car sits flipped over by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Caption A family whose home was destroyed by a tornado receives water from Angelia and Cameron Miller in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Caption A family whose home was destroyed by a tornado receives water from Angelia and Cameron Miller in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb