In show of Pharaonic heritage, Egypt parades royal mummies

The ceremony, designed to showcase the country's rich heritage, will snake along the Nile corniche from the Egyptian Museum overlooking Tahrir Square, to the newly opened National Museum of Egyptian Civilization at the edge of the city.

The mummies are being transported in climate-controlled cases loaded onto trucks decorated with wings and pharaonic design for the hour-long journey from their previous home in the older, Egyptian Museum. The ceremony kicks off with a 21-gun salute and will be accompanied by lights and music.