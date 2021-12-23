In Ronald Greene's death, a mother's defiant quest for truth

But it's been a frustrating crusade. After a federal probe that’s dragged on more than two years, still none of the officers involved in Greene’s arrest has been criminally charged.

Along the way, the 70-year-old Hardin says her repeated trips to Washington, D.C., and Baton Rouge have been met with empty promises from officials, institutional wagon-circling and indifference. Hardin saw her son’s assailants stay on the job, unpunished for months, the then-head of the state police defending Greene’s deadly arrest as “awful but lawful” before abruptly retiring, and the body camera video remaining a secret from the public for more than two years before the AP obtained and published it this spring.

All of it has deepened her family’s pain, she said, while making a mockery of the criminal justice system.

“In the end, you just end up being part of a big nightmare,” Hardin said. “But that was my commitment. I won’t fail him.”

Not long before midnight on May 10, 2019, the 49-year-old Greene was driving near the University of Louisiana at Monroe when a trooper attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation. Greene, who an autopsy would show had cocaine in his system, sped away, leading troopers on a chase that topped speeds of 115 mph. It ended with troopers converging on Greene's SUV, beating him, jolting him with stun guns and leaving him handcuffed and prone for several minutes as he pleaded for mercy and wailed: "I'm your brother! I'm scared!"

One trooper, Kory York, could be seen on body-camera video briefly dragging him facedown by his ankle shackles. Another, Chris Hollingsworth, struck Greene in the head several times with a flashlight, and was later captured on his squad car video boasting he "beat the ever-living f--- out of him."

Hundreds of miles away, in central Florida, Hardin said she “felt in my soul something was wrong with Ronnie.”

Those fears were confirmed when her daughter called her early that morning in a panic, saying Greene had been in a crash and “didn’t make it.” Alana Wilson said a state trooper told her by telephone that her brother “was in a car accident, hit a tree, went through the windshield and died on impact.”

Loved ones arriving at the hospital in West Monroe became suspicious after seeing the deep bruises on Greene’s face and cuts on his head.

“It didn’t look like what they said,” Wade said.

Hardin at first didn’t recognize the shrouded corpse as her son when she was allowed to see him later a funeral home. “I hugged on him and I kissed him and I kept saying, ’Mama’s here.”

Even the emergency room physician doubted the account of Greene’s death from the moment he arrived dead at the hospital, bruised and bloodied with two stun-gun prongs still protruding from his backside.

The crash claim became even less plausible to Greene’s family when they saw his vehicle, which had only minor damage. The airbags had not even deployed.

“Everything started to make sense,” Wilson said. “This man didn’t die from a car accident.”

Hardin’s anguish would only deepen in the months that followed. An avalanche of excuses — including the pandemic — compounded the uncertainty and lack of answers from, police, state prosecutors and the FBI’s field office in Monroe.

Hardin’s first ray of hope came when a civil rights law firm in Philadelphia agreed to take her case and filed a federal wrongful-death lawsuit just before the first anniversary of Greene’s death.

Hardin returned to Louisiana in the October 2020 for a private family viewing of the body-camera video.

“I had to see my son take his last breath,” she said. “I felt it.”

Whatever happens with the Greene case, Hardin says she will be denied full justice. Hollingsworth, the trooper who struck Greene in the head with a flashlight, died in a single-vehicle crash last year hours after he learned he would be fired for his role in the arrest. He was still buried with full state police honors.

“They overlooked what he did,” Hardin said.

Hardin still has not fully grieved the loss of her son and draws strength from a sorority of other mothers from similar cases, including Ahmaud Arbery’s, who can relate to the days when her sadness prevents her from getting out bed or even running errands in her car.

“I’ll have a heaviness and I’ll well up and I have to get off the road because the tears are so thick,” Hardin said.

“I just won’t fail him. There’s no other way to walk this nightmare.”

__

Bleiberg reported from Monroe, La. Video journalist Allen G. Breed contributed to this report.

Caption FILE — This image taken from video from Louisiana state trooper Lt. John Clary's body-worn camera shows trooper Kory York standing over Ronald Greene on his stomach on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. A reexamined autopsy ordered up by the FBI in the deadly arrest has rejected the Louisiana State Police claim that a car crash caused his fatal injuries, narrowing prosecutors' focus on the troopers seen on body camera video beating, stunning and dragging him. (Louisiana State Police via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE — This image taken from video from Louisiana state trooper Lt. John Clary's body-worn camera shows trooper Kory York standing over Ronald Greene on his stomach on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. A reexamined autopsy ordered up by the FBI in the deadly arrest has rejected the Louisiana State Police claim that a car crash caused his fatal injuries, narrowing prosecutors' focus on the troopers seen on body camera video beating, stunning and dragging him. (Louisiana State Police via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - This undated photo provided by his family in September 2020, shows Ronald Greene. Mona Hardin is haunted by the body-camera images of her son Greene being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police. She’s enraged that troopers initially tried to explain away the Black man’s death as the result of a car crash. After a more than two-year federal probe, still none of the officers involved has been charged. (Family photo via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - This undated photo provided by his family in September 2020, shows Ronald Greene. Mona Hardin is haunted by the body-camera images of her son Greene being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police. She’s enraged that troopers initially tried to explain away the Black man’s death as the result of a car crash. After a more than two-year federal probe, still none of the officers involved has been charged. (Family photo via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Mona Hardin shows the tattoos that she had done, which were similar to ones on her son, Ronald Greene, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Hardin is haunted by the body-camera images of her son Greene being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police. After a more than two-year federal probe, still none of the officers involved has been charged. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Caption Mona Hardin shows the tattoos that she had done, which were similar to ones on her son, Ronald Greene, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Hardin is haunted by the body-camera images of her son Greene being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police. After a more than two-year federal probe, still none of the officers involved has been charged. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Caption Mona Hardin holds the boxed ashes of her son, Ronald Greene, while sitting items bearing his likeness Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Hardin is haunted by the body-camera images of her son Greene being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police. After a more than two-year federal probe, still none of the officers involved has been charged. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Caption Mona Hardin holds the boxed ashes of her son, Ronald Greene, while sitting items bearing his likeness Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Hardin is haunted by the body-camera images of her son Greene being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police. After a more than two-year federal probe, still none of the officers involved has been charged. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Caption Mona Hardin holds the boxed ashes of her son, Ronald Greene, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Hardin is haunted by the body-camera images of her son being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police. She holds tightly to her son’s cremated remains and says she won’t be able to put him to rest until she gets justice. After a more than two-year federal probe, still none of the officers involved has been charged. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Caption Mona Hardin holds the boxed ashes of her son, Ronald Greene, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Hardin is haunted by the body-camera images of her son being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police. She holds tightly to her son’s cremated remains and says she won’t be able to put him to rest until she gets justice. After a more than two-year federal probe, still none of the officers involved has been charged. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Caption Mona Hardin holds the boxed ashes of her son, Ronald Greene, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Hardin is haunted by the body-camera images of her son being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police. She holds tightly to her son’s cremated remains and says she won’t be able to put him to rest until she gets justice. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Caption Mona Hardin holds the boxed ashes of her son, Ronald Greene, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Hardin is haunted by the body-camera images of her son being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police. She holds tightly to her son’s cremated remains and says she won’t be able to put him to rest until she gets justice. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Caption Mona Hardin holds the boxed ashes of her son, Ronald Greene, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Hardin is haunted by the body-camera images of her son being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police. She holds tightly to her son’s cremated remains and says she won’t be able to put him to rest until she gets justice. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Caption Mona Hardin holds the boxed ashes of her son, Ronald Greene, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Hardin is haunted by the body-camera images of her son being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police. She holds tightly to her son’s cremated remains and says she won’t be able to put him to rest until she gets justice. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Caption Mona Hardin relives the events surrounding the death of her son Ronald Greene as his boxed ashes sit behind her on a table, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Hardin is haunted by the body-camera images of her son Greene being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police. After a more than two-year federal probe, still none of the officers involved has been charged. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Caption Mona Hardin relives the events surrounding the death of her son Ronald Greene as his boxed ashes sit behind her on a table, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Hardin is haunted by the body-camera images of her son Greene being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police. After a more than two-year federal probe, still none of the officers involved has been charged. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Caption Mona Hardin holds the boxed ashes of her son, Ronald Greene, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Hardin is haunted by the body-camera images of her son being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police. She holds tightly to her son’s cremated remains and says she won’t be able to put him to rest until she gets justice. After a more than two-year federal probe, still none of the officers involved has been charged. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Caption Mona Hardin holds the boxed ashes of her son, Ronald Greene, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Hardin is haunted by the body-camera images of her son being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police. She holds tightly to her son’s cremated remains and says she won’t be able to put him to rest until she gets justice. After a more than two-year federal probe, still none of the officers involved has been charged. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Caption Mona Hardin relives the events surrounding the death of her son Ronald Greene as his boxed ashes sit behind her on a table, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Hardin is haunted by the body-camera images of her son Greene being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police. After a more than two-year federal probe, still none of the officers involved has been charged. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Caption Mona Hardin relives the events surrounding the death of her son Ronald Greene as his boxed ashes sit behind her on a table, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Hardin is haunted by the body-camera images of her son Greene being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police. After a more than two-year federal probe, still none of the officers involved has been charged. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Caption Mona Hardin relives the events surrounding the death of her son Ronald Greene, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Hardin is haunted by the body-camera images of her son Greene being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police. She’s enraged that troopers initially tried to explain away the Black man’s death as the result of a car crash. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Caption Mona Hardin relives the events surrounding the death of her son Ronald Greene, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Hardin is haunted by the body-camera images of her son Greene being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police. She’s enraged that troopers initially tried to explain away the Black man’s death as the result of a car crash. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Caption The boxed ashes of Ronald Greene rest on a table during an interview with his mother, Mona Hardin, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Hardin says she won’t be able to put him to rest until she gets justice. After a more than two-year federal probe, still none of the officers involved has been charged. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Caption The boxed ashes of Ronald Greene rest on a table during an interview with his mother, Mona Hardin, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Hardin says she won’t be able to put him to rest until she gets justice. After a more than two-year federal probe, still none of the officers involved has been charged. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Caption Mona Hardin relives the events surrounding the death of her son Ronald Greene as she holds a painting with his likeness, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Hardin is haunted by the body-camera images of her son Greene being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police. Bringing attention to Greene’s case has become her reason for being. After a more than two-year federal probe, still none of the officers involved has been charged. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Caption Mona Hardin relives the events surrounding the death of her son Ronald Greene as she holds a painting with his likeness, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Hardin is haunted by the body-camera images of her son Greene being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police. Bringing attention to Greene’s case has become her reason for being. After a more than two-year federal probe, still none of the officers involved has been charged. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack