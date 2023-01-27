French, Dutch ministers visit NATO battlegroup in Romania

Earlier this week, around 600 French soldiers held a combat exercise in the eastern Romanian town of Smardan to test the 30-nation military alliance's readiness on its eastern flank. The drill involved some 200 military vehicles, including four French Leclerc battle tanks that practiced firing live ammunition.

Romania’s defense ministry said the main purpose of that exercise was to train the battlegroup “on the rapid deployment capability and execution of a combat mission” within a collective NATO defense operation.

Later on Friday, the three foreign ministers will head to Romania's capital, Bucharest, for trilateral talks on Russia's aggression against Ukraine; cooperation within NATO; and Romania's ongoing efforts to join the so-called Schengen Area, Europe's ID-check-free travel zone, after being blocked from joining last month.

They will also discuss developments in Moldova, which has been impacted in a multitude of ways since Moscow launched its war against Ukraine, Moldova's neighbor.

