In GOP-held Florida, Biden vows no cuts to Social Security

At the lectern Thursday, Biden held up a pamphlet about Florida Sen. Rick Scott in which the Republican said he wants to require that the programs be reauthorized every five years.

“I know that a lot of Republicans — their dream is to cut Social Security and Medicare,” Biden said. “If that's your dream, I'm your nightmare.”

Leading Republican lawmakers insist that spending cuts to Social Security and Medicare are off the table with regard to reaching a deal to increase the government's legal borrowing authority. But enough prominent Republicans have broached the subject that Biden told his audience Thursday that, “I'll believe it when I see it.”

“I will not cut a single Social Security or Medicare benefit,” the president continued. “In fact, I'm going to extend the Medicare trust fund for at least two decades.”

During Tuesday's State of the Union address, GOP lawmakers jeered when Biden referred to Scott's proposal. The president seized on the impromptu moment, urging Republicans and Democrats alike to pledge to avoid cuts to the income and health insurance programs.

“Let’s stand up for seniors,” Biden said as most of those in the chamber took to their feet to applaud, knowing the dangers of being on the wrong side of an aging electorate that values these programs.

To drive home their argument, White House aides distributed handouts in Tampa before the speech summarizing Scott's plan, highlighting the phrase where the senator wrote: “All federal legislation sunsets in 5 years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.”

Scott said his policy ideas have been misrepresented by the president and he only wants programs up for congressional renewal every five years, which he believes is different from spending cuts to Social Security or Medicare. “They lie about it," Scott said in a written statement about how administration officials have described his plan.

“I am not for cutting Social Security and Medicare,” Scott said in a CNN interview hours before Biden's trip. "We’ve got to preserve those benefits.”

It’s a delicate moment for Social Security and Medicare, programs that economists say will drive the national debt to unprecedented highs over the next few decades. The Social Security trust fund will be unable to pay full benefits starting in 2035, prompting some Republican lawmakers to say changes will have to be made to sustain payments.

But any proposed changes can come across as kryptonite to voters, who want their benefits preserved rather than cut. That's especially true in Republican-held Florida, where census figures show that nearly a third of adults are older than 62.

Despite its longtime reputation as the nation's premier swing state, Florida trended toward the GOP in recent years before lurching sharply to the right last fall. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection by a staggering 19 percentage points in November, even carrying the longtime Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade County.

By this summer, Florida may be the staging ground for at least two top-tier presidential campaigns. Former President Donald Trump launched his 2024 bid nearly three months ago from his Palm Beach estate, and DeSantis is likely to join him in the coming months. Scott, believed to be the wealthiest member of the Senate, also has presidential aspirations.

Republicans have flocked to the state in recent years as well, describing it as “the free state of Florida” in a nod to DeSantis’ fierce resistance to pandemic-related mandates and “woke” policies on race and gender.

At a news conference Wednesday, DeSantis talked up Florida's economy and leaned into cultural divisions while flanked by a row of gas stoves. Federal officials recently raised health concerns about the popular appliances.

“They are trying to take away your gas stove,” DeSantis said. “It shows they are coming for any little thing in your life.”

Multiple administration officials have said they are not banning gas stoves, with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying last month, “The president does not support banning gas stoves."

Boak reported from Washington and Peoples from New York. Associated Press writer Fatima Hussein contributed to this report.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

