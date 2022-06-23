In Gee Chun shoots 64, races to early lead at Women's PGA

“The course, after a lot of rain, feels longer,” the 27-year-old South Korean said. “At the same time, greens were softer. So I think it was just a balance.”

Although there was plenty of golf left to play, Chun's early seven-shot lead certainly turned heads.

“I can’t stop staring at the leaderboard,” Justin Thomas tweeted. “Leading by 7 halfway thru day 1!!!!”

Hye-Jin Choi was 3 under through 11 holes in the afternoon, one of several players who threatened to shrink Chun's lead — but not by much.

Chun, who started on the back nine, birdied Nos. 15, 16, 17 and 18. After a bogey on No. 1, she rebounded with three more birdies in a row.

Chun set a major championship record — male or female — when she won the Evian Championship in 2016 at 21 under. She also won the U.S. Women's Open the previous year.

Korda was part of a group at 1 under, along with playing partner Brooke Henderson. One example of how challenging the course was: Korda hit driver, hybrid and 7-wood while making par on the 587-yard ninth hole.

“That’s the longest par 5 I’ve ever played,” she said. “I was happy to play the front nine even.”

Chun hit all 14 fairways and said she passed the time by discussing non-golf topics with caddie Dean Herden.

“We talk about the kiwis because I love to eat kiwis on the course,” she said. “It’s really tough to find a good kiwi from the supermarket. Luckily, we have a good Korean supermarket near here, so I got a good gold kiwi from there.”

If Chun keeps playing like this, she might find it easy to relax on the course, but she'll have a talented group of challengers chasing her. Jennifer Kupcho, who won her first major at the Chevron Championship earlier this year, was 1 under. Pornanong Phatium aced the second hole and was 2 under through eight.

All those players could feel pretty close to the lead — if not for Chun.

“I feel like I played really well. The course is really hard,” Kupcho said. “I don’t really know how In Gee is 8 under right now. That’s definitely an outlier.”

Combined Shape Caption In Gee Chun, of South Korea, hits on the ninth fairway during the first round in the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Congressional Country Club, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Combined Shape Caption Nelly Korda hits on the 15th hole during the first round in the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Congressional Country Club, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)