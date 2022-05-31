In Commonwealth, queen’s jubilee draws protests and apathy

But Britain’s image of itself as a welcoming and diverse society has been battered by the revelation that hundreds, and maybe thousands, of people from the Caribbean who had lived legally in the U.K. for decades were denied housing, jobs or medical treatment — and in some cases deported — because they didn’t have the paperwork to prove their status.

The British government has apologized and agreed to pay compensation, but the Windrush scandal has caused deep anger, both in the U.K. and in the Caribbean.

A jubilee-year trip to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas in March by the queen's grandson Prince William and his wife Kate, which was intended to strengthen ties, appears to have had the opposite effect. Images of the couple shaking hands with children through a chain-link fence and riding in an open-topped Land Rover in a military parade stirred echoes of colonialism for many.

Cynthia Barrow-Giles, professor of political science at the University of the West Indies, said the British “seem to be very blind to the visceral sort of reactions” that royal visits elicit in the Caribbean.

Protesters in Jamaica demanded Britain pay reparations for slavery, and Prime Minister Andrew Holness politely told William that the country was "moving on," a signal that it planned to become a republic. The next month, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne told the queen's son Prince Edward that his country, too, would one day remove the queen as head of state.

William acknowledged the strength of feeling and said the future “is for the people to decide upon.”

“We support with pride and respect your decisions about your future,” he said in the Bahamas. “Relationships evolve. Friendship endures.”

U.K. officials hope countries that become republics will remain in the Commonwealth, the 54-nation organization made up largely of former British colonies, which has the queen as its ceremonial head.

The queen’s strong personal commitment to the Commonwealth has played a big role in uniting a diverse group whose members range from vast India to tiny Tuvalu. But the organization, which aims to champion democracy, good governance and human rights, faces an uncertain future.

As Commonwealth heads of government prepare to meet in Kigali, Rwanda, this month for a summit delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, some question whether the organization can continue once the queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles, succeeds her.

“Many of the more uncomfortable histories of the British Empire and the British Commonwealth are sort of waiting in the wings for as soon as Elizabeth II is gone,” royal historian Ed Owens said. “So it’s a difficult legacy that she is handing over to the next generation.”

The crisis in the Commonwealth reflects Britain’s declining global clout.

Zimbabwe was suspended from the Commonwealth under its authoritarian late President Robert Mugabe, and is currently seeking readmission. But many in its capital of Harare have expressed indifference to the queen’s jubilee, as Britain’s once-strong influence wanes and countries such as China and Russia enjoy closer relations with the former British colony.

“She is becoming irrelevant here,” social activist Peter Nyapedwa said. “We know about (Chinese President) Xi (Jinping) or (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, not the queen.”

Sue Onslow, director of the Institute of Commonwealth Studies at the University of London, said the queen has been the “invisible glue” holding the Commonwealth together.

But she says the organization has proven surprisingly durable and and shouldn't be written off. The Commonwealth played a major role in galvanizing opposition to apartheid in the 1980s, and could do the same over climate change, which poses an existential threat to its low-lying island members.

“The Commonwealth is reflective of global trends,” Onslow said. “So if you think about the creeping authoritarianism that has happened in non-Commonwealth countries … this is happening in Commonwealth countries too. Progress towards greater democracy and good governance is definitely under pressure and there has been regression."

But she said the Commonwealth has also shown resilience.

“The Commonwealth has shown a remarkable ability to reinvent itself and contrive solutions at times of crisis, almost as if it's jumping into a telephone box and coming out under different guise," she said. “Whether it will do it now is an open question.”

___

Alex Turnbull in Paris, and Andrew Meldrum in Johannesburg, contributed to this report.

___

Caption FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II walks past Commonwealth flags in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, England to mark Commonwealth Day in this image that was issued on Saturday March 6, 2021. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP, File)

Caption FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives for a church service at St. John's Cathedral, Antigua, Feb. 20, 1966. The Queen is accompanied by the Bishop Knowles, left. (AP Photo, File)

Caption FILE - Wellwishers holding a portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II wait for her arrival in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday March 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Stevens, File)

Caption FILE - A young girl gives Queen Elizabeth II a picture she walks through the crowd at the Great Aussie Barbecue in Perth, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2011. (Michael O'Brien, Pool via AP, FIle)

Caption FILE - A well-wisher with a Union flag waits among others before the arrival of Britain's William and his wife Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, for the opening ceremony of the renovated Commonwealth Street in central Honiara, Solomon Islands, Monday, Sept. 17, 2012. (Daniel Munoz, Pool Photo via AP, File)

Caption FILE - Britain's Prince Charles, with Ingrid Thompson chief archivist, visits The National Archives in Bridgetown, Barbados Tuesday Nov. 30, 2021, following a ceremony to mark the country's transition to a republic. (Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via AP, File)

Caption FILE - Barbados' new President Sandra Mason, center right, awards Prince Charles with the Order of Freedom of Barbados, during the presidential inauguration ceremony in Bridgetown, Barbados on Tuesday Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/David McD Crichlow, File)

Caption FILE - Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Commonwealth Service on Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday March 14, 2022. When Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge toured the Caribbean earlier this year they hoped to spread good cheer during the Platinum Jubilee celebrating the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's reign. But the visit didn't go according to plan. (Daniel Leal/Pool via AP, File)

Caption FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, greets Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, and his wife Juliet in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace as the Queen hosts a dinner during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, in London, Thursday April 19, 2018. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Caption FILE - People protest to demand an apology and slavery reparations during a visit to the former British colony by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate, in Kingston, Jamaica, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Collin Reid, File)

Caption FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is escorted by Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, right, after the Queen's arrival at Harare airport on a second visit to the country, Oct. 10, 1991. (AP Photo/Gill Allen, File)