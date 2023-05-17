In Cannes, 'Rust' is looking for buyers and Alec Baldwin has a new project

Now, producers are seeking buyers for a film synonymous with Hutchins' on-set death. Director Joel Souza was also wounded.

"This is an unprecedented film in regards to the circumstances," producer Ryan Donnell Smith told The Hollywood Reporter. "We're trying to keep realistic expectations but shepherd this in the best way we can."

Baldwin, though, has booked another film circulating the Cannes market. The actor is to join the cast of “Kent State," a dramatization of the 1970 killing of four students by the National Guard protesting the Vietnam War on the Ohio college campus. In the film, written and to be directed by Karen Slade, Baldwin is to play Robert I. White, Kent State's then president.