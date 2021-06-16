In California, get a vaccination, ride a roller coaster

Newsom said he hoped to personally call one of the $1.5 million winners Wednesday if officials could find a way around various privacy rules.

“You know what? There's nothing more fun than feeling like you're Oprah — a million dollars for you, a million dollars for you, a million for you, $50,000 for you,” Newsom said.

It's also been rewarding to learn how some will spend the money, he said, recalling how a 17-year-old winner from a struggling immigrant family can now use the money for college. He then joined others in riding a roller coaster at the theme park.

A list of the participating vaccination sites is available at Covid19.ca.gov/Vax-For-The-Win. The tickets are good through Sept. 6 at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, Hurricane Harbor Concord and Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles.

Newsom earlier said the state this week will also unveil a way for people to show that they have been vaccinated without having to carry their paper vaccination card.

“It’s not a passport, it’s not a requirement," Newsom said Monday. “It’s just the ability now to have an electronic version of that paper version.”

Both Hawaii and New York have variations on a state-sponsored program.

Newsom’s office did not provide more details. California Retailers Association President and CEO Rachel Michelin said the governor’s staff told her organization that "they’re working on something, but it’s not ready to be released.”

State worksite regulators are poised to approve new rules Thursday that, among other things, no longer require fully vaccinated employees to wear masks in most circumstances.

Employers would be required to document that workers who don't wear masks indoors are indeed fully vaccinated, under the pending California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board rules.

But employers would have a choice: requiring workers to show proof of vaccination, or allowing employees to self-attest to their vaccination status, with the employer keeping a record of who self-attests.

It's difficult to say if the state's electronic version would be helpful to employers trying to verify the vaccine status of customers and workers, said both Michelin and Robert Moutrie, a policy advocate at the California Chamber of Commerce.

“The issue of how to verify and keep a record of a person’s vaccination status, while respecting their privacy and complying with applicable laws, is certainly a difficult area that many employers are struggling to get sorted out as we re-open and Cal/OSHA’s new regulation relies on vaccination records,” Moutrie said.

Even if the state's electronic version is voluntary, people may be reluctant to download another app or have privacy issues with showing the card, Michelin said. That extends to whether it would be helpful under the state's pending workplace rules.

Worksite regulators, she said, need to “clearly specify what an employer has to do in terms of keeping on file documentation for vaccine verification.”

Many businesses seem inclined to allow employees to self-attest that they have been vaccinated, she said, if only so they can avoid creating a medical record by keeping copies of vaccination cards. And there can be penalties for lying — employees could potentially be fired for dishonesty, Michelin said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, center, welcomes the public to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. In the background are, Don McCoy, from left, President of Six Flags Magic Mountain, Michael Spanos, President of Six Flags, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and state Sen. Henry Stern. Newsom continued his tour of the state after lifting most COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: David Crane Credit: David Crane

