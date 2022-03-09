In Brazil, artists and activists protest against mining bill

Throughout the afternoon, environmental and political activists as well as Indigenous leaders took the stage to speak against the bills, which they refer to as "the package of destruction”. Brazilians artists such as Seu Jorge and rapper Emicidia were also expected to perform ahead of Veloso.

Ana Paula Vargas, Brazil program director at non-profit Amazon Watch, said the Bolsonaro administration has tirelessly tried to rein in Indigenous rights.

“There is not even an attempt to hide their strategy,” Vargas said. “From the beginning, the Bolsonaro government has made clear its anti-environmentalist agenda.”

Other bills activists and artists denounced at today's event would loosen environmental restrictions on infrastructure projects on protected lands; regularize the illegal occupation of public land through invasion and deforestation; and potentially strip Indigenous reserves of their protected status.

Another proposal would ease restrictions on the use of certain pesticides across Latin America's largest nation, sidelining government bodies in charge of evaluating environment and health impacts from the licensing process, according to a statement from the event’s organizers.

In a hearing before Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco, Veloso reminded lawmakers of recent environmental disasters that some experts have attributed to climate change – landslides in Rio de Janeiro state that killed more than 200 people, floodings in the states of Bahia and Minas Gerais.

“None of these are images of the distant future, Mr. President; it’s happening now,” Veloso said. “The Senate has the power and responsibility to prevent irreversible legislative changes that, by giving in to special interests, impose an immense toll on society and jeopardize the country’s future.”