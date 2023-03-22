In boost to opposition, Kurdish party won't field candidate

However, the party was excluded from the Nation Alliance, which includes Islamists and nationalists as well as Kilicdaroglu’s center-left party. HDP instead formed an alliance with a group of left-wing parties.

“We are determined to hold the government and those responsible for the great destruction ... accountable,” Buldan said. “For these reasons, we are declaring to the public that we will not nominate a candidate in the presidential elections.”

The government has accused HDP of colluding with the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. Dozens of elected HDP lawmakers and mayors, including former party co-chairs Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag, and thousands of party members have been arrested on terror-related accusations.

Critics say the actions are part of a crackdown on the party, which faces closure.

Meanwhile, Erdogan suffered a setback this week after a small Islamist party refused to join his ruling party’s alliance with two nationalist parties and announced it would field its own presidential candidate.

In another upset, respected former economy minister Mehmet Simsek reportedly rejected an offer to return to the post.