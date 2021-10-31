In 2nd weekend, ‘Dune’ bests 'Last Night in Soho,' 'Antlers'

Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho,” meanwhile, opened in sixth place. Playing on 3,016 screens, the stylish thriller distributed by Focus grossed an estimated $4.2 million. Thomasin McKenzie stars as a modern-day fashion student who at night dreams increasingly realistic dreams of Anya Taylor-Joy’s aspiring singer in the 1960s.

“There are few bigger champions of the theatrical experience than Edgar and we couldn’t be prouder he has made Focus his home,” said Lisa Bunnell, Focus' president of distribution.

Scott Cooper's " Antlers," about a mythical beast terrorizing a blighted Oregon town, also earned an estimated $4.2 million from 2,800 locations. The Searchlight-distributed horror stars Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons.

One of the brighter spots of the weekend was " The French Dispatch," also distributed by Searchlight, which expanded after a limited debut and made $2.8 million from only 788 total locations.

Although the weekend was muted, October has become the highest grossing month of the year with total grosses expected to net out around $625 million. The previous high-water mark came in July with $583.8 million. For comparison, total grosses in pre-pandemic October 2019 were around $781.6 million and in 2018 were $830.8 million.

Caption This image released by Focus Features shows Thomasin McKenzie in Edgar Wright's "Last Night in Soho." (Parisa Taghizadeh/Focus Features via AP) Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh