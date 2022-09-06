Immelman picks 5 rookies to fill out depleted PCup team

The six qualifiers were Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, Adam Scott of Australia, Sungjae Im and Tom Kim of South Korea, Corey Conners of Canada and Mito Pereira of Chile.

Scott, Matsuyama and Im are the only players who were at Royal Melbourne three years ago when the International team nearly ended more than 20 years of losing.

Prospects aren't any better this time for the Sept. 22-25 matches at Quail Hollow in North Carolina. The Americans lost three potential players to the Saudi league, none who would have qualified for a U.S. team with great depth.

The U.S. has lost only one Presidents Cup since the matches began in 1994. There also was a tie in South Africa in 2003. The Americans have won eight in a row.

U.S. captain Davis Love III announces his six picks on Wednesday.

