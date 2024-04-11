IMF head projects slightly stronger global growth in 2024 and warns of potential long-term pitfalls

The head of the International Monetary Fund says strong economic activity in the United States and emerging markets is projected to help drive global growth by about 3% this year

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By FATIMA HUSSEIN – Associated Press
19 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — Strong economic activity in the United States and emerging markets is projected to help drive global growth by about 3% this year, the International Monetary Fund's chief said Thursday, below the annual historic average and a warning sign about potential lackluster performances through the 2020s.

“Without a course correction, we are indeed heading for ‘the Tepid Twenties’ -– a sluggish and disappointing decade,” said Kristalina Georgieva, the organization's managing director, in announcing the economic projection and longer-term outlook.

She said global economic activity is weak by past measurements and debt is up, posing major challenges to public finances in many parts of the world.

“The scars of the pandemic are still with us. The global output loss since 2020 is around $3.3 trillion, with the costs disproportionately falling on the most vulnerable countries,” she said.

The anticipated growth rate of just more than 3% is slightly above last year's projection. The historic average is 3.8%.

“Global growth is marginally stronger on account of robust activity in the United States and in many emerging market economies,” Georgieva said.

The IMF and its fellow lending agency, the World Bank, will hold their spring meetings next week in Washington, where finance ministers, central bankers and policymakers will discuss the global economy's most pressing issues.

The annual gathering will take place as several conflicts threaten global financial stability, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza.

In Other News
1
The Latest | Israeli strike kills 3 sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
2
The Masters gets underway with Nicklaus, Player and Watson hitting...
3
European Central Bank opens door for rate move as world's central banks...
4
Posthumous memoir by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be...
5
Vietnam sentences real estate tycoon Truong My Lan to death in its...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top