IMF board says needs more time to weigh data-rigging details

The fund's executive board met Friday to consider the results of an investigation that found that in 2018, World Bank employees were pressured to alter data affecting its business-climate rankings of China and other nations. At the time, current IMF head Kristalina Georgieva was a top official at the World Bank.

The allegations of data-rigging come from a review conducted by the WilmerHale law firm that found Georgieva pressured the bank’s economists to improve China’s ranking at a time when she and other bank officials were attempting to persuade China to support a boost in the World Bank’s funding resources.