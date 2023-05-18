IMF board approves $3 billion bailout for Ghana amid economic crisis

The government has launched changes that will “focus on reining in inflation and rebuilding foreign reserve buffers,” she added.

Inflation in Ghana reached 41.2% in April, falling from a more than 20-year high of 54.1% in December, but still well above the central bank’s target of 6% to 10%, according to Trading Economics, which provides global economic information.

Georgieva said the Bank of Ghana, the country's central bank, will keep raising interest rates to combat inflation, stop financing the government's budget and allow a flexible exchange rate, among other steps.

Securing additional debt restructuring agreements with external creditors will be key to ensuring Ghana’s debt bailout plan succeeds, the IMF statement said.