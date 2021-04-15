‘I’m going home,' woman with dementia tells arresting cop

When she then turns her back to him and starts walking away, the video shows the officer quickly grab one of her arms, puts it behind her back and pushes her 80-pound (36-kilogram) body to the ground and puts her in handcuffs as she looks confused and repeatedly says “I am going home.”

She initially holds on to the flowers in her restrained hands behind her back, the video shows.

When the video shows her questioning what is happening, the officer says “I told you to stop. You don't get to act this way.”

The footage later shows Garner being held against the hood of the patrol car with her left arm bent up next to her head.

The officer implies in the video that she is trying to kick him but her legs are not visible. Soon she starts to slide down toward the ground and the video shows another officer who had recently arrived yelling: “Stand up! We’re not going to hold you!”

The release of the footage and lawsuit come at a time of a national reckoning over police tactics during arrests, particularly against Black people. Garner and everyone involved in her arrest are white. But her lawyer, Sarah Schielke, said vulnerable people including the disabled can be taken advantage of by police abusing their power.

The police department said it had not received a complaint about Garner's arrest before the lawsuit was filed. However, the body camera footage shows a man who stopped to film the arrest talking to the arresting officer and later to the sergeant to express concern about what he saw. The sergeant, talking to the man in the background, tells him: “Just because you didn't see it doesn't mean it didn't happen.”

Schielke said the man was “gaslit” and questioned why anyone in Garner's family would want to file a complaint given that reaction. To her, the sergeant's response shows that the culture of the department, along with a lack of training, are the root problems that led to the arrest.

“It's definitely not just a bad apple,” she said.

According to the lawsuit, Walmart employees asked Garner to return to the store when they saw her leave without paying and took the items back — a soda, a candy bar, a T-shirt, and wipe refills — denying her request to pay for the items.

Someone from Walmart then called police to report Garner and the direction she walking but said the store had not suffered a loss, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, claims that Garner suffered a dislocated shoulder but that no one sought medical help until about six hours after she was arrested, when a deputy in the jail noticed she needed help.

The lawsuit claims the arrest violated her constitutional protections against excessive force and to have due process and also violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

According to the lawsuit, forgetting to pay for items in stores is common among those with dementia. It also said Garner suffers from sensory aphasia, which impairs her ability to communicate and understand what other people are saying.

In addition to her physical injuries, the lawsuit claims Garner now experiences fear, trauma and anxiety whenever she leaves her home.

“What little freedom and happiness Ms. Garner enjoyed in her life as an elderly adult with declining mental health was, on June 26, 2020, recklessly and deliberately obliterated by the Loveland Police Department,” it said.