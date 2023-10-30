BreakingNews
No trial yet scheduled for minivan driver in Clark County school bus crash

Illinois man pleads not guilty to hate crime and murder charges in attack on Muslim mother and son

A man has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder and a hate crime in an attack on a Palestinian American woman and her son

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By SOPHIA TAREEN – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago
X

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A man accused of murder, attempted murder and a hate crime in an attack on a Palestinian American woman and her young son pleaded not guilty Monday following his indictmen t by an Illinois grand jury.

Joseph Czuba, 71, is charged in the fatal stabbing of six-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume and the wounding of Hanaan Shahin on Oct. 14. Authorities said the victims were targeted because of their Muslim faith.

Shahin told police that Czuba, her landlord in Plainfield in Will County, was upset over the Israel-Hamas war and attacked them after she had urged him to "pray for peace."

Shahin, 32, is recovering from multiple stab wounds. Hundreds of people attended her son's funeral on Oct. 16.

The murder charge in the indictment against Czuba describes the boy’s death as the result of “exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior.”

Czuba appeared in court Monday wearing a red jail uniform, socks and slippers.

His attorney George Lenard entered the not guilty plea. Czuba did not speak, looking down at the podium as he stood before the judge in the court in Joliet, 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

Shahin asked the public to "pray for peace" and said her son was her best friend in a statement issued last week through the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The stabbings were part of rising hostility against Muslim and Jewish communities in the U.S. since Hamas attacked Israel.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Putin calls meeting after mob storms Dagestan airport looking for...
2
Biden wants to move fast on AI safeguards and will sign an executive...
3
Eyedrops from CVS, Rite Aid and others carry possible infection risk...
4
WTA defends its court after No. 1 Sabalenka calls conditions at finals...
5
WTA defends its court after No. 1 Sabalenka calls conditions at finals...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top