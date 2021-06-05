Illegal Serb church on Bosniak woman's land is demolished

Upon returning to her village after the war, Orlovic's demands that the church be removed were ignored. In 2000, she launched legal proceedings to force the authorities of Republika Srpska, the name of the postwar Serb-run entity in Bosnia, to comply.

Orlovic's lawyer Rusmir Karkin told Bosnian media that he expected a quick removal of the debris from Orlovic's land.

“A lot of people are working and the weather is nice, so I expect everything to be over by tomorrow,” he said.

Local authorities have said they will rebuild the church at the entrance to the village.

Bosnia remains deeply ethnically divided long after the war ended in 1995 in a U.S. brokered peace agreement. More than 100,000 people were killed in the conflict and millions had to flee their homes.