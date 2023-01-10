Ill. Senate OKs gun ban, House Democrats agree with changes

Merchants who are federally licensed to sell such weapons would be able to dispose of their current inventory by returning them to manufacturers or selling them.

Sen. Chapin Rose, a Republican from Mahomet, about 180 miles (285 kilometers) northeast of St. Louis, read a list of more than two dozen laws prohibiting possession or use of firearms or restrictions on certain types such as machine guns.

“Every time I pick up and read about a shooting, it's someone who already is a convicted felon that under that list of existing laws I just read aren't allowed to have a gun in the first place,” Rose said. “Why don't we go after the bad guys, put them behind bars and actually keep them there?”

A ban on semiautomatic weapons was a campaign priority for Pritzker, particularly after a gunman killed seven and injured 30 in a July 4th parade shooting in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

“I’m tired of living in a world where a mass shooting needs a title so you know which one we’re referring to,” Pritzker said after his inauguration Monday afternoon. “Hospitals, high schools, homes, parades, offices — there is no place, geographic or otherwise, that has been spared from the threat of gun violence."

Pritzker earlier said lawmakers should take aim at “weapons of war.” Sen. Neil Anderson, a Republican from the Mississippi River community of Andalusia, noted that two guns the military still uses aren't banned. Harmon noted those guns fire off cartridges with lower capacities than those in the bill — 10 rounds for rifles and 15 for pistols.

The plan also would broaden the state's “red flag” law, which allows a court to confiscate weapons from someone deemed a danger to themselves or others up to a year from the current six months.

Sen. Julie Morrison, the Lake Forest Democrat who sponsored that 2018 law and participated in the Highland Park parade, urged support for the proposal.

“Gun violence has been normalized,” Morrison said. “The callous murder of our children and teachers in our schools, our neighbors in grocery stores, or our friends and family celebrating our nation's birthday at a parade must end.”

