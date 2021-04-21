IIHF: Women's world hockey championships in Canada postponed

IIHF chief Rene Fasel confirmed the development to The Associated Press, saying the organization was informed of the province’s decision earlier in the day. Sportsnet.ca first reported the news.

Fasel said he was “very disappointed” by the decision, which comes a little over two weeks before the 10-team tournament was set to run in Halifax and Truro from May 6-16. He said the IIHF will focus on rescheduling the tournament later this year either in Nova Scotia or another country.