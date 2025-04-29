Swiatek reaches Madrid quarterfinals after 'relaxed' day during blackout, Zverev loses

Following the major blackout that prompted 22 matches to be postponed on Monday, Swiatek returned to the center court and defeated Diana Shnaider 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4 to stay on track to defend her title in the Spanish capital.

“I liked yesterday. I think the whole world was just more relaxed, kind of, obviously the people who didn't lose because of this," she said. “I enjoyed the time off, and I tried to just recover, because we need to savor these free days, for sure.”

Swiatek said she took away food from the tournament site and relaxed at the hotel until the power came back on.

“I just chilled and used that time to not think about what I should do,” she said. "There was no signal, so basically no one used their phones. It was nice, I liked it.”

Most parts of Madrid regained power overnight, but the Caja Magica was still without electricity early Tuesday, causing a delay in the opening of the gates for fans.

The power came back quickly, though, and organizers did not have to alter the day’s schedule of matches, although there was the possibility of the night session being delayed because of the high number of matches during the day.

Swiatek to face Keys

Swiatek cruised in the first set but had to save 11 of 13 break points to seal a hard-fought victory against the 13th-seeded Shnaider.

Swiatek has not lost before the quarterfinals in seven tournaments this season but hasn't gone past the semifinals since Roland Garros last year. She will next face Madison Keys, who defeated Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-3.

It will be Swiatek's first meeting with Keys since she lost despite having match point in the semifinals of the Australian Open that was won by Keys.

“We played last year here, but I think it was a night session or something,” Swiatek said. “I don’t know, I think it was like colder or a little bit different, so for sure we’ll watch that match.”

Zverev ousted

Cerundolo defeated the second-ranked Zverev 7-5, 6-3 to continue his quick rise in the rankings.

Cerundolo broke serve once in each set and saved the only break opportunity he conceded at center court.

“It was a very tough match against the No. 2 in the world,” Cerundolo said.

Zverev was coming off the title in Munich.

Berrettini out with injury

In the men's side, 31st-ranked Matteo Berrettini withdrew with an apparent abdominal injury after losing the first set 7-6 (2) to sixth-ranked Jack Draper.

“I think he said his abs were pulling,” Draper said. “I’ve had injuries in the past. I believe he might have done it in his last match, so credit to him for coming out here and putting on a good first set. I saw his energy was a bit low in general."

Sixth-seeded Alex de Minaur tied Carlos Alcaraz with a tour-leading 24th win this season by getting past Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 7-6 (3).

The seventh-ranked De Minaur will next face Lorenzo Musetti, who beat 2019 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 7-6 (3).

Americans Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe both won their matches. The 11th-seeded Paul defeated Karen Khachanov 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, while the 16th-seeded Tiafoe beat Alexandre Muller 6-3, 6-3.

Paul was among the players having to play doubles on the same day as their singles matches. Another was 19-year-old Jakub Mensik, who defeated Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-2 before having to play his doubles match on the same court a bit later.

Tuesday’s schedule included second-ranked Alexander Zverev facing Francisco Cerundolo. On the women’s side, the remaining six fourth-round matches were scheduled, including top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka facing Peyton Stearns.

Refunds for ticket holders

There were huge lines outside the complex, and people with tickets for Monday's matches were not allowed back in on Tuesday.

“Nobody said anything yet,” said Juan Duato, who was denied entry when he arrived on Monday during the power outage. “They said we couldn't come in and asked us to contact customer support. Apparently they will send us an email.”

Organizers said later Tuesday that anyone who purchased tickets for Monday would receive a full refund for the purchase. That process would be carried out automatically over the next few days.

Fans already inside were asked to leave the Caja Magica a few hours after the outage happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. local time (1030 GMT) on Monday. Two ATP singles matches and one doubles match were underway at the time.

There were longer-than-usual wait times for players to be transported back to the hotel on Monday.

