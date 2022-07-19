If All-Star Game decided by HR derby, final score stays same

This is the first year that the All-Star Game would go to a Home Run Derby instead of extra innings if tied after the ninth.

Each squad would send up three players for three swings each — already chosen were Alonso, Acuña and Schwarber for the NL and Julio Rodríguez, Ty France and Kyle Tucker for the AL.

Rodríguez, selected as a reserve outfielder, could get into the game in the middle innings. Suppose the 21-year-old Seattle rookie went 0 for 2, but then hit three homers in the derby and led the AL to a win — could he get the Most Valuable Player award, based on that performance?

No. The MVP will be based on the nine-inning game and, with coaches doing the tossing in the derby, no winning or losing pitcher.

___

American League's Julio Rodriguez, of the Seattle Mariners, bats during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

An overview of Dodger Stadium during batting practice before the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)